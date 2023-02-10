99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Shuster, Dropkin teams make playoffs at U.S. curling nationals

The teams finished second and fourth in the eight-team pool play phase.

Olympics: Curling-Men Round Robin
John Shuster of Team USA in a men's curling round robin match during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Center.
George Walker IV / USA Today Sports
By Staff reports
February 10, 2023 10:26 AM
DENVER — The Duluth-based rinks of John Shuster and Korey Dropkin are set for the playoffs at this week's U.S. curling nationals.

The teams finished second and fourth and will compete on Friday afternoon in the page playoffs at the Denver Coliseum.

Shuster, of Superior, and teammates Chris Plys (Duluth), Matt Hamilton (McFarland, Wisconsin) and John Landsteiner (Duluth), finished 5-2 in the eight-team round-robin and won a tiebreaker for second place, while Dropkin (Duluth) and teammates Andrew Stopera (Briarcliff Manor, New York), Mark Fenner (Bemidji) and Thomas Howell (Milwaukee) were 4-3 and claimed the fourth of four spots in the page playoffs. Shuster's team will face Danny Casper's rink in the 1-2 playoff for a spot in the championship, while Dropkin's rink will face Scott Dunnam's squad at the same time in an elimination game.

The Shuster rink started out with a 10-6 loss to the Jason Smith rink that includes Minnesota Vikings legend Jared Allen as lead, but won three straight games before falling to Casper's rink in round five. They then recovered with a 6-3 win over Dropkin's rink in round six before closing out Thursday by defeating Rich Ruohonen's squad 6-4.

Team Dropkin started 1-2 and needed a win in the last game to claim fourth place outright and did so, knocking off the Darryl Sobering rink 8-5.

The championship is Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tabitha Peterson's rink carries a perfect 7-0 record into the playoff phase of the women's competition with Duluthian Cory Theisse throwing third stones.

Lexi Lanigan and Aileen Geving of Duluth are on Sarah Anderson's team, which was third at 5-2.

Peterson's rink will face the Delaney Strouse rink Friday afternoon for a spot in the championship, while the Anderson rink and the Madison Bear rink will play off for a chance to face the loser of the 1-vs.-2 game for the other spot in the championship, which is Saturday at 5 p.m.

This story will be updated with the results of Friday's games. It was edited at 10:57 a.m. on Feb. 10 to correct the playoff schedule. It was originally posted at 10:26 a.m. The News Tribune regrets the error.

