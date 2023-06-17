Shea reclaims Irvin 5K men's title ahead of a special Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon with his father

DULUTH — Mason Shea and his father, Eric Rydland, of River Falls, Wisconsin, will celebrate Father’s Day 24 hours in advance Saturday when they run the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon together.

But first, the 21-year-old Shea had a title to reclaim Friday after a disappointing defense a year ago.

After winning the William A. Irvin 5K in 2021 and losing the race by two seconds to finish second in 2022, Shea made sure there wouldn’t be a race at the finish this year, leaving his competition behind with a mile and a half remaining to win the Irvin 5K in 15 minutes, 40 seconds.

He bested the rest of the field by 39 seconds to win the Irvin 5K for the second time in three years.

“I really dropped the hammer for a little bit,” said Shea, who won in 2021 with a time of 16:26 before finishing second in 14:54 last year. “I felt good and I didn’t want to lose in a kick again.”

This year’s William A. Irvin 5K featured 2,152 finishers — the most in the race’s 30-year-history.

Runners leave the starting area during the William A. Irvin 5K on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Flannery Cerbin-Bohach, 36, of Cresco, Iowa, was the women’s winner in 18 minutes. Mads Bartz, 26, of Fridley, Minnesota, was the nonbinary winner in 28:04.

A former middle distance runner at Luther College, Cerbin-Bohach has been to Duluth for Grandma’s Marathon weekend before to watch her husband, Adam, run races before. He’ll be doing the marathon on Saturday.

This year was the first time the mother of two ran herself on Grandma’s Marathon weekend. As someone who likes to run with speed, Cerbin-Bohach said 5K and 10K races are her favorites.

Flannery Cerbin-Bohach of Cresco, Iowa crosses the finish line during the William A. Irvin 5K on Friday in Duluth. Cerbin-Bohach was the female winner with a time of 18 minutes. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“I love the course and the views and the long stretches on the other side of the mound are really beautiful,” said Cerbin-Bohach of the Irvin 5K, which she won by 56 seconds on Friday. “It's just really competitive up front and a really historically fast course.”

Shea has found a way to make the men’s race a little less competitive in his two victories over the last three years, winning by over a minute in 2021.

A statistics major heading into his senior year in the fall at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Shea runs cross country and track and field for the Blugolds. He has two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 exemption he received for the 2020-21 season.

Shea credits his father — who grew up in Duluth and graduated from Denfeld High School — for introducing him to Grandma’s Marathon weekend. Their trips to Duluth every June are a fun boys trip every summer, Shea said. He’s excited to run with his father tomorrow, something they haven’t done since Shea was in high school.

“It's super-fun,” Shea said of Grandma’s Marathon weekend. “He got me back up here because he wanted to run the half really bad. He always looked up to it when he was a little kid. It’s going to be fun to run with him.”

Participants were given medals at the finish line at the William A. Irvin 5K on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Mason Shea of River Falls, Wis. is the winner of the William A. Irvin 5K on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Flannery Cerbin-Bohach of Cresco, Iowa is the women’s winner of the William A. Irvin 5K on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune