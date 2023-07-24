Sea Dogs swept at home by Washburn

SUPERIOR — The Lake Superior Sea Dogs dropped a pair of Upper 13 League amateur baseball games on Sunday, July 23 at Morrie Arnovich Field to the Washburn Sharptails, 4-3 and 7-3.

In the opener, RBI doubles from Eric Hinnenkamp and Jayson Hron weren't enough for Lake Superior, as Jake Iribeck went 3-for-4 with a double and triple for the Sharptails.

Jake Lewis pitched all seven innings for the Sea Dogs, allowing one earned run on nine hits, striking out six and walking one.

In game two, Alex Busick had two hits and two RBIs for the Sea Dogs, but Washburn had four players with two hits each.

Hinnenkamp allowed two earned runs on 10 hits in six innings for Lake Superior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Superior falls to 5-4 in the Upper 13 League and 5-5 overall.