Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Sea Dogs swept at home by Washburn

The Sharptails took both halves of a tight doubleheader.

3277408+baseball.jpg
By Staff reports
Today at 10:05 PM

SUPERIOR — The Lake Superior Sea Dogs dropped a pair of Upper 13 League amateur baseball games on Sunday, July 23 at Morrie Arnovich Field to the Washburn Sharptails, 4-3 and 7-3.

In the opener, RBI doubles from Eric Hinnenkamp and Jayson Hron weren't enough for Lake Superior, as Jake Iribeck went 3-for-4 with a double and triple for the Sharptails.

Jake Lewis pitched all seven innings for the Sea Dogs, allowing one earned run on nine hits, striking out six and walking one.

In game two, Alex Busick had two hits and two RBIs for the Sea Dogs, but Washburn had four players with two hits each.

Hinnenkamp allowed two earned runs on 10 hits in six innings for Lake Superior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lake Superior falls to 5-4 in the Upper 13 League and 5-5 overall.

MORE BASEBALL:

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Huskies sweep series from Mud Puppies
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Carlson Race.jpg
Sports
Two Harbors drag racer looks back on first national win
2d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
A baseball player gets ready to throw the ball during a drill.
Sports
Huskies infielder Hallquist enjoys power surge in second season
2d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
dark-skinned young boy wearing striped shirt and blue backpack sits outside on step, facing away from camera
Local
Autism diagnoses, 80 years later
2d ago
 · 
By  Devlin Epding
Duluth Depot
Local
County may reject Duluth Art Institute's Depot lease
10h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Woman rides eBike.
Business
Electric Trails offers e-bike rentals along North Shore
13h ago
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
smooke-obscured sun over Duluth
Local
Air-quality alert issued for northern Minnesota
1d ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien