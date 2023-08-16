Sea Dogs’ season ends in playoffs

HAYWARD — The season ended one game short of the Wisconsin state baseball tournament for the Lake Superior Sea Dogs, who were blanked 10-0 by the Spooner Cardinals in a playoff game on Sunday.

The Sea Dogs were held to two hits, back-to-back two-out singles from Eric Hinnenkamp and Corbin Taylor in the fourth inning.

Superior scored three times in the first inning, then twice in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away. The game was called due to the run rule in the eighth inning.

Jake Lewis allowed four runs on 11 hits and went 6 2/3 innings.

Lake Superior, which went 1-1 in the postseason, finished the 2023 campaign with a 7-6 overall record.