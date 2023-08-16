Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Sea Dogs’ season ends in playoffs

Lake Superior was held to two hits.

By Staff reports
Today at 12:40 AM

HAYWARD — The season ended one game short of the Wisconsin state baseball tournament for the Lake Superior Sea Dogs, who were blanked 10-0 by the Spooner Cardinals in a playoff game on Sunday.

The Sea Dogs were held to two hits, back-to-back two-out singles from Eric Hinnenkamp and Corbin Taylor in the fourth inning.

Superior scored three times in the first inning, then twice in the fifth and three more in the sixth to pull away. The game was called due to the run rule in the eighth inning.

Jake Lewis allowed four runs on 11 hits and went 6 2/3 innings.

Lake Superior, which went 1-1 in the postseason, finished the 2023 campaign with a 7-6 overall record.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
