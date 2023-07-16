6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Sea Dogs score nine in fourth inning, take down Iron City

Lake Superior had two innings in which they had six hits.

By Staff reports
Today at 6:09 PM

SUPERIOR — A pair of big innings lifted the Lake Superior Sea Dogs to a 14-1 victory over the Iron City Miners in Upper 13 League amateur baseball on Sunday at Morrie Arnovich Field.

The Sea Dogs scored five times in the second inning and nine in the fourth for their 14 runs, triggering the run rule after seven innings. Both of the big innings featured six Sea Dogs hits.

Blake Imhoff and Eric Hinnenkamp had three hits apiece for the winners, while Taavi Mattson and Corbin Taylor added two each.

Jake Lewis tossed four shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out five to get the win for Lake Superior (5-2 Upper 13).

Jim Warren had two of Iron City's four hits.

By Staff reports
