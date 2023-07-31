Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Sea Dogs hold off late charge to win regular-season finale

Lake Superior held on after building a 5-0 lead.

By Staff reports
July 30, 2023 at 11:36 PM

SUPERIOR — The Lake Superior Sea Dogs held off a comeback effort from the Ashland Merchants to win 6-4 at Morrie Arnovich Field on Sunday in the regular-season and Upper 13 League finale for both squads.

Lake Superior jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the middle innings. Owen Hindermann took advantage of three Ashland errors in the second inning to reach base, advance and later score. Eric Hinnenkamp drove in a second run for Lake Superior in the fourth inning and the home team scored three times in the fifth inning on two hits, two walks, a stolen base, two wild pitches and an error.

Sam Larson's RBI single for Lake Superior re-established some cushion after Ashland drew to within 5-3, before the Merchants made a two-out rally that put the tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate before Hindermann shut the game down with a strikeout in relief.

Hinnenkamp earned the win, allowing three runs on nine his with 13 strikeouts in his 8 2/3 innings. Alex Busick and Brock McDermid had two hits apiece.

Lake Superior caps the regular season 6-5 (6-4 in the Upper 13 League).

