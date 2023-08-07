Schelonka gives Huskies six strong innings in win

ROCHESTER — Six shutout innings from starting pitcher Jake Schelonka were more than enough for the Duluth Huskies to sweep a weekend series at Rochester with a 10-5 Northwoods League win on Sunday over the Honkers.

The St. Scholastica pitcher from Rice, Minnesota allowed only three singles and three walks in his stint as the Huskies built a big lead behind him, scoring five times in the second inning and making it 7-0 by the time he exited.

Michael Hallquist cleared the bases with a double as the key blow in the top of the second. It was Duluth's only hit in the inning, which included two errors, two walks, a wild pitch and a hit batsman.

Max Coupe homered and went 2-for-4, scoring three times. Hallquist was 2-for-2, walked three times and drove in three runs.

The Huskies (18-12) will host St. Cloud at Wade Stadium on Monday night.

