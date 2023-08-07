Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Schelonka gives Huskies six strong innings in win

The St. Scholastica player allowed just three singles in his outing.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 11:14 PM

ROCHESTER — Six shutout innings from starting pitcher Jake Schelonka were more than enough for the Duluth Huskies to sweep a weekend series at Rochester with a 10-5 Northwoods League win on Sunday over the Honkers.

The St. Scholastica pitcher from Rice, Minnesota allowed only three singles and three walks in his stint as the Huskies built a big lead behind him, scoring five times in the second inning and making it 7-0 by the time he exited.

Michael Hallquist cleared the bases with a double as the key blow in the top of the second. It was Duluth's only hit in the inning, which included two errors, two walks, a wild pitch and a hit batsman.

Max Coupe homered and went 2-for-4, scoring three times. Hallquist was 2-for-2, walked three times and drove in three runs.

The Huskies (18-12) will host St. Cloud at Wade Stadium on Monday night.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
