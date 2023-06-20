Sabraski dominates Super Stock feature at Gondik Law Speedway

SUPERIOR — Shane Sabraski of Rice, Minnesota claimed his third-consecutive victory in the FastLane Motorsports Northland Super Stock Series in dominant fashion on Friday, June 16 at Gondik Law Speedway.

It was Sabraski's second feature win of the season at the Superior two-fifths mile track.

Sabraski started on the outside of the front row, passing Terran Spacek for the lead on the second lap of the event. He stayed in front from there on, winning by 1.625 seconds.

In the WISSOTA Late Model feature, a late caution flag gave Travis Budisalovich of Minneapolis an opportunity to catch Danny Vang for the lead, employing a slide move off the restart. More restarts followed, but Budisalovich held off Kevin Burdick for his first win in Superior this season.

In Modifieds, Brandon Copp of Brule came away with the checkered flag in an event that featured a five-car wreck before the green flag even dropped and several other yellows.

Cody Carlson of Superior was the day's winner in a much calmer WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds feature after starting from the outside of the front row.

Travis Hazelton of Chippewa Falls scored his third straight WISSOTA Pure Stock feature win in eight days at Gondik Law, this time coming up from eighth starting spot.

Carson Gotelaere earned top honors in Hornets, during a fifth-place starting spot into a win by as much as a straightaway.

The annual Badger State Hornet Nationals come to Gondik Law Speedway on Friday, June 23 in a program that will include an extra make-up feature in Late Models dating back to June 2. Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m. with racing at 7.