Rox rout Huskies to split weekend series

DULUTH — The game got away early from the Duluth Huskies on Sunday, as the St. Cloud Rox led 12-2 at the halfway point and went on to a 12-5 Northwoods League win at Wade Stadium.

Already ahead at this point, St. Cloud all but iced the win by scoring five runs on six hits in the top of the fourth inning and four runs on two hits and two Duluth errors in the fifth.

The Rox totaled 13 hits, with Kyle Jackson and Davis Cop recording three apiece.

Duluth had 10 hits, two apiece for Jack Vanoncini and Kasen Wells. Wells drove in three runs.

David Thomas started for Duluth and allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits over three innings.

Most of the Northwoods League has Monday off before the Huskies (8-6) resume on Tuesday night with the first of two home games vs. division-leading La Crosse.