Sports

Rox push winning run across in ninth vs. Huskies

Sawyer Smith's RBI single decided it.

Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Duluth Huskies
By Staff reports
Today at 10:04 PM

ST. CLOUD — Sawyer Smith's one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the St. Cloud Rox to a 3-2 walk-off Northwoods League baseball victory on Thursday night at Joe Faber Field.

Anthony Mata drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and advanced to second base on a throwing error to set up Smith's heroics.

It concluded a tight contest in which the Huskies took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning on Max Coupe's two-run homer, only for St. Cloud to tie it in the bottom of the inning on a Matt Goetzmann sacrifice fly. Duluth did not record a hit in the game's last four innings.

Leadoff man Joshua Duarte went 3-for-4 with a double to pass teammate Michael Hallquist for the NWL batting lead at .372. Hallquist didn't have a bad night himself, collecting two hits to reach .370. Coupe also had two hits.

Austin Humphres allowed two runs on five hits in four innings for Duluth (1-2 second half). Jake Schelonka ended up with the loss despite the winning run scoring unearned.

The teams will conclude their four-game, two-city series with a meeting at Wade Stadium on Friday night.

By Staff reports
