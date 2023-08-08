Rox pull away from Huskies late

DULUTH — While the Duluth Huskies were held to six singles over the last eight innings, the St. Cloud Rox scored the game's last seven runs for an 8-3 Northwoods League victory at Wade Stadium on Monday.

Duluth jumped out to a 2-0 lead after Brandon Compton extended his club record with a 67th RBI on a one-out double, then scored on an error. In the third inning, Jake Brill (Northwestern HS) singled and scored on a Raymond Velazquez single to make it 3-1.

However, Duluth only had three hits from then on, while St. Cloud took the lead with four runs on two hits, two walks and an error, then tacked on scoring in the seventh and ninth innings.

Joe Vos (Duluth East), Brill and Adrian Davis all finished with two hits to lead the Duluth offense.

Reliever Liam Thompson took the loss, allowing four runs, three of them unearned in one inning. Payton Jeffries started, allowing one run on four hits and five walks in five innings.

Duluth (18-13) and St. Cloud meet again on Tuesday, this time in St. Cloud.