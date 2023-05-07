99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Quick OT goal allows Windigo to even series with Wilderness

Game 3 in the best-of-five is Friday night in Cloquet.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:25 PM

The Minnesota Wilderness had a chance to steal a second game from the division-winning Wisconsin Windigo in Game 2 of their North American Hockey League Robertson Cup second-round series but Wisconsin evened up the best-of-five with a 3-2 overtime win.

Minnesota fell behind on a pair of Max Martin goals at the very beginning (36 seconds in) and end (54 seconds left) of the first period, but started a comeback with a shorthanded tally from Adam Johnson with 5:45 to play in the second period. The Wilderness then drew even when Max Wattvil scored an equalizer with 7:29 to play.

The teams went to overtime for the first time in the series, but it didn't last long, with Victor Widlund bagging a game-winner just 72 seconds into the extra session.

Isak Posch made 29 saves for Minnesota.

The series, even at a game apiece, goes to Cloquet, where Games 3 and 4 will take place Friday and Saturday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

