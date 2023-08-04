Vikings waive former UMD tight end Zach Ojile

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have waived former University of Minnesota Duluth tight end Zach Ojile to make room for former XFL running back Abram Smith in a corresponding roster move made on Friday.

Ojile, 24, was invited to take part in the Vikings rookie minicamp on a tryout back in May and later earned a spot on the 90-man roster as a fullback ahead of training camp.

The Blaine native had participated in over a week and a half of training camp practices at TCO Performance Center in Eagan prior to Friday’s roster move.

Pro Former UMD captain Ojile follows C.J. Ham's lead The Blaine native is hoping to follow the path of fullback C.J. Ham from Division II undrafted rookie free agent to full-time NFL player.

Ojile served as a two-year captain of the Bulldogs and earned First Team All-NSIC honors following an impressive 2022 campaign in which he caught five touchdown passes and finished with 289 receiving yards to go along with three rushing touchdowns.

The Vikings new addition, Smith, spent the entire 2023 season with the D.C. Defenders where he led the league in yards rushing with 791 and seven touchdowns on 158 carries.

The 24-year-old Abilene, Texas native previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints during last year's training camp as an undrafted free agent before ultimately getting released before the start of the season.