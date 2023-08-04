Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Pro

Vikings waive former UMD tight end Zach Ojile

The Blaine native was previously signed to the 90-man roster after a successful rookie mini-camp in May.

Zach Ojile and C.J. Ham
Minnesota Vikings fullback Zach Ojile participates in the gauntlet drill during training camp on Tuesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota.
Jake Przytarski / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 12:49 PM

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have waived former University of Minnesota Duluth tight end Zach Ojile to make room for former XFL running back Abram Smith in a corresponding roster move made on Friday.

Ojile, 24, was invited to take part in the Vikings rookie minicamp on a tryout back in May and later earned a spot on the 90-man roster as a fullback ahead of training camp.

The Blaine native had participated in over a week and a half of training camp practices at TCO Performance Center in Eagan prior to Friday’s roster move.

Zach Ojile and C.J. Ham
Pro
Former UMD captain Ojile follows C.J. Ham's lead
The Blaine native is hoping to follow the path of fullback C.J. Ham from Division II undrafted rookie free agent to full-time NFL player.
21h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski

Ojile served as a two-year captain of the Bulldogs and earned First Team All-NSIC honors following an impressive 2022 campaign in which he caught five touchdown passes and finished with 289 receiving yards to go along with three rushing touchdowns.

The Vikings new addition, Smith, spent the entire 2023 season with the D.C. Defenders where he led the league in yards rushing with 791 and seven touchdowns on 158 carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old Abilene, Texas native previously spent time with the New Orleans Saints during last year's training camp as an undrafted free agent before ultimately getting released before the start of the season.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning Aug. 3, 2023, in St. Louis.
Pro
Sonny Gray picks up first win since April in 5-3 victory over Cardinals
15h ago
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson takes a knee during the team's first full-team practice at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, Minnesota, on July 26, 2023. This is the team's 63rd training camp and the sixth hosted at TCOPC.
Pro
Vikings host night practice in Eagan with thousands of fans in attendance
16h ago
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison drawing tons of praise at training camp
17h ago
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
Jun 25
 · 
By  Staff reports
two people standing by harbor
Members Only
Prep
Duluth swim star Grant Wodny not the only Wodny with a legacy
4h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
A man smiling while standing near an enclosure containing sheep.
Lifestyle
Duluth sheep ranchers named county's Farm Family of the Year
2h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A woman in a flower shirt points at a photo on a wall.
Prep
Baseball Hall of Famer’s Superior home converted to an Airbnb
8h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb