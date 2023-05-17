99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Trevor Plouffe’s post-playing career brings him to Twins’ broadcast

The former third baseman was an early investor in Jomboy Media and is a host of its highly-popular “Talkin’ Baseball” podcast.

SPORTS-BBA-REUSSE-COLUMN-MS
Third baseman Trevor Plouffe during a rainstorm in the 2016 season, his last season with the Minnesota Twins.
Jerry Holt / TNS file photo
By Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
May 16, 2023 at 10:50 PM

LOS ANGELES — Trevor Plouffe didn’t think he would be nervous in the days before his Bally Sports North debut.

He had spoken with Justin Morneau and Glen Perkins, his former Minnesota Twins teammates. He picked Rockies’ sideline reporter/host Kelsey Wingert’s brain. He reached out to Jerry Blevins, another former player, who does work with SNY in New York.

He was as prepared as he could be. And yet, there he was on Monday, set to dive into a new career opportunity experiencing some jitters.

“I’m so happy,” he said. “I want to feel those nerves again. You don’t feel them too often. Like as a player, I felt them every single day and I haven’t really had that, save for a few days since I’ve been done playing. But to feel that again and have to really prepare for something is something that I’ve been looking for.”

Upon the conclusion of his nine-year major league career — most of them spent in Minnesota — Plouffe has taken on a burgeoning second career in sports media.

He was an early investor in Jomboy Media and is a host of its highly-popular “Talkin’ Baseball” podcast. He also appears on “Baseball Today” with Chris Rose. But even before getting involved with Jomboy, broadcasting had been something that had been on his mind. Plouffe is in a sideline/analyst role for all six games the Twins are in Southern California and will join the team for some more games later down the line.

His schedule allows him to maintain involvement with the game while also spending plenty of time at home in Southern California with his wife, Olivia, and their young children Teddy and Isla.

“I have a whole new appreciation for media, 100%,” he said. “It’s a grind, just like a baseball player goes through. It really is day in and day out. … Going back, if I could change anything, I’d be way more forthcoming and more available because everyone has a job to do and that’s something I’ve definitely realized since I stopped playing.”

De Leon up, Alcala to IL

St. Paul Saints manager Toby Gardenhire had given his Triple-A players a reminder: The Twins were on the West Coast so they should keep their cell phone ringers on, just in case there was a late-night roster move.

That reminder had already slipped out of pitcher Jose De Leon’s mind by the time he fell asleep on Monday night in Columbus, Ohio. When the phone in the hotel room rang at 2 a.m., his roommate Oliver Ortega was so thrown off that he immediately picked it up and slammed it back down.

Gardenhire called again and got his intended recipient, finally delivering the news to the veteran that he was headed back to the big leagues. The move is for Jorge Alcala, who landed on the injured list with a right forearm extensor muscle strain on Tuesday.

Alcala will fly back to Minnesota and undergo magnetic resonance imaging on Thursday. His discomfort, head athletic Nick Paparesta said, is on the top part of his forearm muscle, not the inside of his elbow, which Paparesta said would be more troubling.

The injury creates an opportunity for De Leon, who spent much of last season injured and hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2021. De Leon, who threw 5⅔ perfect innings in the World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico, had a 3.62 earned-run average in nine games for the Saints this season.

“It’s been special,” he said of his past year. “When you look back and think (about) all the things I’ve been through, I’m nothing but grateful, honestly, because the universe and God have given me the opportunity to be here today. I’m just really grateful for the opportunity.”

Sticky stuff

Clips of the New York Yankees-Toronto Blue Jays game were airing on the television in the Twins’ clubhouse on Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles, and there was particular interest after Yankees starter Domingo German was ejected following a substance check.

German was stopped multiple times by the umpires in a start against the Twins at Yankee Stadium a month ago. The umpiring crew, the same one that ejected German on Tuesday, asked him to clean rosin off his hand during a check. When he came back out, crew chief James Hoye determined there was still some on his pinky.

After a lengthy chat with the umpires, he was allowed to stay in. Manager Rocco Baldelli, upset that German didn’t fully comply with what the umpires had asked of him, was ejected in that game. Tuesday’s ejection means that German faces a 10-game suspension.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers.

