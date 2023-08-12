Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Packers rout Bengals 36-19 in preseason opener

Green Bay amassed more than 400 yards of total offense in the victory.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports
By Staff reports
Today at 9:58 PM

CINCINNATI — Green Bay fans had a lot to cheer about Friday night.

Well, if they’re believers in exhibition game results, that is. The Packers went on the road and thrashed the Cincinnati Bengals, 36-19, in the 2023-24 preseason opener at Paycor Staduim, largely because Green Bay did whatever it wanted offensively.

The Bengals’ defensive unit offered little resistance, as the Packers tallied 437 yards of offense compared to Cincinnati’s 282. Green Bay struck first midway through the opening quarter when Jordan Love connected with second-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 7-0 lead.

Love’s pitch-and-catch touchdown with Doubs came at the end of Green Bay’s second possession, which proved to be the final action of the night for the Packers’ new franchise quarterback.

Both teams scored throughout the second quarter and the Packers took a 21-16 lead into halftime. The second half was all Green Bay, as the Packers outscored the Bengals 15-3 in the final two frames to secure the 36-19 win.

Although Love saw just two offensive series, he finished 7-of-10 through the air for 46 yards and a touchdown. When his evening ended, rookie quarterback Sean Clifford took the reins offensively, tallying 208 passing yards while completing 20 of his 26 attempts. Clifford also threw one touchdown and two interceptions in the win.

Green Bay, now 1-0 this preseason, will play its next contest at home against New England on Saturday, Aug. 19. Kickoff for that game is slated for 7 p.m.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
