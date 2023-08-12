Packers rout Bengals 36-19 in preseason opener

CINCINNATI — Green Bay fans had a lot to cheer about Friday night.

Well, if they’re believers in exhibition game results, that is. The Packers went on the road and thrashed the Cincinnati Bengals, 36-19, in the 2023-24 preseason opener at Paycor Staduim, largely because Green Bay did whatever it wanted offensively.

The Bengals’ defensive unit offered little resistance, as the Packers tallied 437 yards of offense compared to Cincinnati’s 282. Green Bay struck first midway through the opening quarter when Jordan Love connected with second-year wide receiver Romeo Doubs for a 9-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 7-0 lead.

Love’s pitch-and-catch touchdown with Doubs came at the end of Green Bay’s second possession, which proved to be the final action of the night for the Packers’ new franchise quarterback.

Both teams scored throughout the second quarter and the Packers took a 21-16 lead into halftime. The second half was all Green Bay, as the Packers outscored the Bengals 15-3 in the final two frames to secure the 36-19 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Love saw just two offensive series, he finished 7-of-10 through the air for 46 yards and a touchdown. When his evening ended, rookie quarterback Sean Clifford took the reins offensively, tallying 208 passing yards while completing 20 of his 26 attempts. Clifford also threw one touchdown and two interceptions in the win.

Green Bay, now 1-0 this preseason, will play its next contest at home against New England on Saturday, Aug. 19. Kickoff for that game is slated for 7 p.m.