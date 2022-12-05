Packers recover from 13-point deficit, beat Bears for 8th straight time

Mason Crosby kicked a go-ahead 32-yard field goal with 4:49 remaining and Christian Watson had rushing and receiving touchdowns to boost the visiting Green Bay Packers to a 28-19 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The Packers (5-8) defeated the Bears for the eighth straight time, while Chicago lost its sixth straight overall. Green Bay's Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields at the Packers' 28-yard line with 2:52 remaining to thwart a comeback attempt after Crosby's field goal put the team ahead 20-19.

The Bears (3-10), who led 16-10 at halftime, had the opportunity to extend their 19-17 fourth-quarter lead, but Cairo Santos missed a 40-yard field goal with 11:44 to go. The Packers took over at their own 30-yard line, setting up Crosby's kick.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws as he is hurried by Chicago Bears defensive end Taco Charlton on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Daniel Bartel / USA Today Sports

Watson ran for a 46-yard touchdown following the interception.

Returning after missing the previous game with a separated non-throwing shoulder, Justin Fields was 20-of-25 passing for 254 yards and two interceptions while rushing six times for 71 yards and a score.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.J. Dillon had 119 yards of total offense for Green Bay, including 93 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Aaron Rodgers was 18-of-31 passing for 182 yards and touchdown for Green Bay.

Chicago opened the scoring with Santos' 40-yard field goal with 9:23 left in the first quarter, marking the league-leading 10th time this season the team has recorded points on its first possession of the game.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields breaks away for a long touchdown run in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. Dan Powers / USA Today Sports

Fields scored on a 55-yard run on the Bears' next drive. That extended to six his streak of consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, tying Johnny Lujack's NFL standard set in 1950 for the most such games by a quarterback.

Green Bay responded with a 24-yard Crosby field goal to cap a 13-play, 64-yard drive that swallowed 7:38 of clock time. After a Bears fumble and a Packers turnover on downs, David Montgomery ran for a 7-yard touchdown for Chicago.

Santos missed the point-after, but at 16-3, the Bears' 13-point advantage marked their largest lead against the Packers since the 2018 season opener, a game Chicago led by as many as 20 before falling by a point.

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon celebrates after his touchdown against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Soldier Field in Chicago. Matt Marton / USA Today Sports

Green Bay recovered, however, closing the afternoon by scoring 25 of the game's final 28 points. The surge started when Rodgers hit Watson for a 14-yard touchdown with 17 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Green Bay leads the all-time series 104-94-6.

ADVERTISEMENT