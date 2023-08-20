Packers preseason game called after player injury

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers' first home game of the 2023 NFL preseason was marred by an apparent serious injury to a New England Patriots player in the fourth quarter on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Lambeau Field.

Patriots defensive back Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field while strapped to a backboard after a play in which he collided headfirst with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a tackle. There was 10:29 remaining in the fourth quarter at the time, and after a lengthy delay, both teams agreed to cut the rest of the game short with the Patriots leading 21-17.

Before the unfortunate events, both teams probably saw things to like from their second of three exhibition contests.

Packers projected starting quarterback Jordan Love made a brief but effective appearance, completing 5-of-8 passes for 84 yards in the first quarter.

Love hit Jayden Reed with a precise 19-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to cap a drive sparked by a 42-yard deep shot to Romeo Doubs that was originally ruled incomplete and then reversed on replay review. Love then followed that play up with 11-yard scramble.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bad shotgun snap by center Josh Myers over Love's head on the opening drive was the Packers' only turnover of the game.

Backup QB Sean Clifford entered in the second quarter for Green Bay and led a touchdown drive of eight plays and 62 yards on his first attempt. Patrick Taylor ran it in from 8 yards for the score.

Clifford finished 13-for-19 for 137 yards.

Emanuel Wilson was the leading Green Bay rusher, amassing 63 yards on 15 attempts, but both A.J. Dillon (six carries, 25 yards) and Aaron Jones (one carry, 6 yards) suited up. Malik Heath was Green Bay's leading receiver, with five catches and 75 yards.

Anders Carlson, expected to be the new Packers kicker but who has had accuracy problems in training camp, was true on both of his extra-point attempts and drilled a 52-yard field goal that gave Green Bay a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Patriots took the lead back on the last play of the third quarter when quarterback Bailey Zappe, who started the teams' regular season meeting at Lambeau last season, ran it in from 6 yards out.

Green Bay (1-1) will wrap up the exhibition season on Saturday, Aug. 26 with a noon home game vs. Seattle.