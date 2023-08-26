6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Packers cap preseason by edging Seahawks

Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass in his last dress rehearsal before Green Bay's Sept. 10 opener.

NFL: Preseason-Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) is shoved out of bounds by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) during their preseason football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 26. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15.
Tork Mason / USA Today Sports
By Staff reports
Today at 6:41 PM

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers entered the 2023 regular season on a winning note as a late touchdown drive from third-string quarterback Alex McGough pushed them over the Seattle Seahawks 19-15 on Saturday, Aug. 26 at Lambeau Field.

For the third consecutive week, Green Bay did start quarterback Jordan Love, who worked three series and was 9-for-15 for 63 yards and a touchdown pass to Christian Watson that made it 9-0 early in the second quarter.

Seattle, which fielded mostly reserves throughout, but employed backup QB Drew Lock for nearly the entire game, took the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run from SaRodorick Thompson Jr.

Green Bay, which took its second quarterback, Sean Clifford, out of the game due to a minor arm injury, overturned the deficit after McGough led a nine-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a 1-yard dive from Nate McCrary with 1:56 to play.

The Seahawks drove deep into Green Bay territory on a two-minute drill only for Benny Sapp III to intercept a pass in the end zone with less than 20 seconds remaining.

Green Bay kicker Anders Carlson connected from 43 and 57 yards, though he did have an extra-point attempt blocked.

Green Bay, which went 2-1 in the preseason, starts playing for keeps in its regular-season opener on Sept. 10 at Chicago.

By Staff reports
