Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Pro

Matt LaFleur 'excited' to begin Jordan Love era

For the first time in 15 years, the Packers are breaking in a new starting quarterback.

NFL: Green Bay Packers Training Camp
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) runs out to the field during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay.
Daniel Powers / USA Today Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 12:28 AM

One of the few educated opinions on the matter of the Green Bay Packers changing quarterbacks belongs to head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur was supportive of Aaron Rodgers during off-field drama involving the front office over the past several years, but the end of the road came for the two sides in April. Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets, ushering in the Jordan Love era.

"There's a lot of things I'd like to see out of (Love)," LaFleur said on Tuesday. "It's more or less just the process of becoming better each and every day and the command that he has. Certainly, you want to give him every opportunity. You can't give him enough reps. Just making those incremental improvements and becoming more consistent on a daily basis.

"I'm really excited. He definitely has complete command of our offense. There's no doubt about it. He's put the work in, he knows the ins and outs. Now it's going to apply that in a real situation."

LaFleur said he's excited to get Love as many snaps and experiences as he can before the regular season begins at Chicago in September. That means "potentially" playing a lot in the preseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

General manager Brian Gutekunst cautioned there is a measure of risk with playing Love "too much" in preseason games and plans to work with LaFleur to weigh the downside as camp progresses.

Team president Mark Murphy said the franchise likely will need up to half the season to determine if Love can be the long-term answer replacing Rodgers, a four-time MVP.

LaFleur said there will be a cautious approach in terms of asking too much of the 24-year-old. One such example is punting the coach-QB meetings to discuss the game plan that were built in for Rodgers, largely based on his experience and proven performance.

"The last thing I want to do for him is have him paralyzed thinking of too many things at the line of scrimmage. I think that takes time," LaFleur said. "It takes experience and once he shows that, it kind of happens organically throughout the process."

By Field Level Media
Field Level Media is a partner news agency for Forum Communications Company.
What To Read Next
Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutierrez controls the ball while Minnesota United midfielder Kervin Arriaga (right) defends during the second half of a Leagues Cup match July 27, 2023, in St. Paul.
Pro
Ex-Loon Kei Kamara foils Loons in Leagues Cup group stage match
2h ago
 · 
By  Jon Marthaler / Special to the St. Paul Pioneer Press
Lee Hodges hits his approach shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the 3M Open golf tournament July 27, 2023, in Blaine, Minnesota.
Pro
Potential redemption stories abundant as struggling golfers find form on Day 1 of 3M Open
4h ago
 · 
By  Jace Frederick / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Twins infielder Royce Lewis reacts after scoring a run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning June 21, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Pro
Crowded Twins infield would not send Royce Lewis into the outfield
4h ago
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jarrid Houston
Northland Outdoors
Jarrid Houston column: As days and waters warm, fish move deeper
7h ago
 · 
By  Jarrid Houston
Stopped cars at a traffic light in front of a hospital.
Health
Essentia, Wisconsin-based Marshfield enter merger agreement
7h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Duluth News Tribune building.jpg
Local
Duluth School Board votes to move forward with Duluth News Tribune building purchase
7h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
blizzard like winter weather snow
Minnesota
Here’s the bill: Last winter’s plowing cost Minnesota $174 million
11h ago
 · 
By  John Myers