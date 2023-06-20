Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Pro

Loons to miss Dayne St. Clair and others for handful of upcoming matches

Goalkeeper called up to Canada’s men’s national team.

Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair makes a save against Toronto FC in the first half June 3, 2023, in St. Paul.
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair makes a save against Toronto FC in the first half June 3, 2023, in St. Paul.
Matt Blewett / USA Today Sports
By Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Today at 7:20 PM

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota United might be without starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair for its next five MLS matches.

On Monday, St. Clair was called into Canada’s men’s national team for the Concacaf Gold Cup on June 27. The Loons return to MLS action against Real Salt Lake in Utah on Saturday night.

Depending on how deep of a run Canada makes in the continental tournament, St. Clair could miss all Loons games through July 15.

MORE MINNESOTA LOONS COVERAGE:
SteveMaanumLoon061723.N.PRE.jpg
Minnesota
A lesson in loony patience: Minnesota photographer wins national award
Steve Maanum’s photo of a loon and chick on Big Mantrap Lake wins a national award – again.
June 19, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
SPORTS-MAPLEWOODS-DEVIN-PADELFORD-ECSTATIC-OVER-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Minnesotan Devin Padelford ecstatic over making MLS debut for Loons
In March 2022, Padelford signed a three-year contract with the club he grew up supporting.
June 07, 2023 06:47 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLS: Minnesota United FC at Austin FC
Pro
Austin FC gets past Minnesota United, 2-1
The Loons are now 5-6-4, with 19 points, on the season.
May 31, 2023 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
SPORTS-HOW-LOONS-MANAGER-ADRIAN-HEATH-1-SP.jpg
Pro
How Loons manager Adrian Heath handles substitutions
In MLS action, MNUFC has made a league-low 43 substitutions this season, according to fbref.com.
May 30, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-REPORT-LOONS-STRIKER-LUIS-AMARILLA-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Loons’ striker Luis Amarilla might head back to Ecuador
Amarilla has not scored an open-play goal in 652 minutes for United this season. The Paraguyan’s two goals both came on penalty kicks.
May 25, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLS: US Open Cup-Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo
Pro
Loons bow out of U.S. Open Cup with a 4-0 loss to Houston
Houston will face Austin FC or Chicago Fire in the quarterfinals June 6-7. Those two MLS sides will play their round of 16 match at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
May 23, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLS: Minnesota United FC at Portland Timbers
Pro
Loons net a late goal for 1-0 road win
Hlongwane stays hot as MNUFC tops Portland
May 21, 2023 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLS: Houston Dynamo FC at Minnesota United FC
Pro
Loons earn first MLS home win of 2023 season, 1-0 over Houston
Minnesota (4-4-3, 15 points) avoided its worst winless streak in club history (seven matches from July-September 2018).
May 17, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLS: LA Galaxy at Minnesota United FC
Pro
Loons star Emanuel Reynoso cleared by MLS to play again
Reynoso’s first training session with the team most likely will be once the team returns from Texas on May 24 or 25.
May 16, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLS: US Open Cup-Philadelphia Union at Minnesota United FC
Pro
Loons win penalty-kick thriller over Philadelphia in US Open Cup
After a 3-3 draw, United edged Union 7-6 in penalty kicks.
May 09, 2023 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Backup Clint Irwin will be asked to fill in for St. Clair. Irwin has started one MLS game this season, while St. Clair was with Canada in March, and allowed a very late goal in a 1-1 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps. He also has started three U.S. Open Cup matches, conceding a total of eight goals, but had two big penalty kick saves to beat Philadelphia in the national tournament.

Loons winger Joseph Rosales also will be away with the Honduran national team for the Gold Cup, but MNUFC central midfielder and fellow countryman Kervin Arriaga was not called up. MNUFC fullback Kemar Lawrence was called into Jamaica’s team for the Gold Cup, and MNUFC2 midfielder Molik Jesse Khan received an invitation to Trinidad and Tobago’s team.

ADVERTISEMENT

MNUFC must wait on fullback Zarek Valentin’s availability over the next few weeks because Puerto Rico still has a Gold Cup qualifier against Martinique in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Tuesday night. If Puerto Rico wins, the Loons will be without Valentin for at least a group stage that runs into early July. Puerto Rico plays the U.S. on July 2.

It’s unclear if Loons attacker Bongi Hlongwane will remain away with the South African national team beyond this past week. South Africa is playing in the COSAFA Cup group stage on July 5, 8 and 11.

Pukki contributing

Loons targeted signing Teemu Pukki produced two assists in Finland’s 2-0 win over Slovenia in a European Championship qualifier on Friday. Then he scored one goal in a 30-minute shift during a 6-0 rout of San Marino in a Euro qualifier Monday.

In early June, the objective was for Pukki to travel to Minnesota after serving his international duty and work toward signing a contract with MNUFC. The forward might be eligible to make his Loons debut against Austin FC on July 8.

Racial incident

Loons center back Michael Boxall was “racially abused” during the first half of New Zealand’s exhibition match against Qatar in Austria on Monday, the Kiwi team’s Twitter account said.

New Zealand said “no official action was taken (over the alleged incident) so the team have agreed to not come out for the second half of the match.”

Boxall, one of New Zealand’s veteran leaders, is expected to return to Minnesota this week.

MNUFC2 shutout

The Loons’ developmental team had been giving up a ton of goals this season, but it tightened up in MNUFC2’s 2-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps 2 on Sunday in Blaine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmanuel Iwe and Kameron Lacey each scored for Minnesota, while goalkeeper Alec Smir returned from a loan with Colorado Springs Switchbacks to produce a clean sheet in his first match for MNUFC2 this season.

MNUFC2 (5-5-3) has scored at least one goal in a team record 13 consecutive matches this season.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
4235920+Minnesota-Lynx.gif
Pro
High-scoring Aces blast past the Lynx
June 18, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
PGA: U.S. Open - Final Round
Pro
Wyndham Clark conquers stars, U.S. Open for first major
June 18, 2023 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Twins’ Byron Buxton gets a day off, sort of
June 18, 2023 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Dean Spiros / Special to the St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
072321.N.DNT.TASTE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Get a Taste of Greece in Duluth
June 19, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Spice Lake fire
Local
Boundary Waters fire mostly contained, hasn’t grown
June 19, 2023 03:24 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Local
Iron Range man sentenced to 12 years for child sexual abuse
June 19, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen