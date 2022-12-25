Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Late INTs doom the Dolphins against the Packers

Green Bay keeps playoff hopes alive with win in Miami

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas celebrates after his interception in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Miami.
Sam Navarro / USA Today Sports
By Field Level Media
December 25, 2022 05:17 PM
Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 26-20 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Green Bay (7-8) won its third consecutive game and kept its playoff hopes alive. The Packers need wins over Minnesota and Detroit at home the final two weeks and some help to sneak into the NFC playoffs.

The Dolphins (8-7) dropped their fourth in a row but can still clinch a playoff berth as early as next week if they were to beat New England and if the New York Jets lose to the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the football against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins have lost four games in a row.
Sam Navarro / USA Today Sports

Jaire Alexander, De'Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas each had fourth-quarter interceptions of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to help the Packers put the game away.

Tagovailoa threw a career-high three interceptions in a game for the second time, matching his output in a 56-26 loss at Buffalo in the final game of the 2020 season.

Alexander's interception came with 13:59 left in the fourth and the game tied at 20. Tagovailoa, who completed 16 of 25 passes for 310 yards and one touchdown, overthrew Tyreek Hill on a slant and the ball went right to Alexander, who returned it to the Dolphins' 14. The turnover led to a go-ahead, 28-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.

The Dolphins drove into Packers' territory on their ensuing possession. But Campbell picked off a Tagovailoa pass intended for running back Raheem Mostert and returned it to the Packers' 36. This led to another Green Bay field goal.

On the second play of Miami's final drive, Tagovailoa again misfired as Douglas came up with the interception and took a knee. Rodgers then ran out the clock.

The pivotal moment in the game came when Mostert fumbled at midfield. Green Bay's Jarran Reed recovered with two minutes left in the first half and Miami leading 20-10.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Jasen Vinlove / USA Today Sports

The Packers ended the half with Crosby's 46-yard field goal and opened the second half with a touchdown drive (AJ Dillon's 1-yard touchdown run) to tie the game at 20.

Miami's Jaylen Waddle had five catches for 143 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The Packers responded with a 10-play scoring drive ending in Marcedes Lewis' 1-yard touchdown that tied the game 10-10.

