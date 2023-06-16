Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Pro

Kirk Cousins content as lame-duck QB, plus more takeaways from Vikings minicamp

The 34-year-old quarterback is not expecting contract talks to resume until March.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins passes the ball over Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne in the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The Vikings won 20-17.
Geoff Burke / USA Today Sports
By Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Today at 9:01 AM

EAGAN, Minn. -- Throughout his NFL career, Kirk Cousins has learned to embrace life as a lame-duck quarterback. He grew accustomed to playing on a franchise tag before finally signing a fully guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and while he has signed a couple of contract extensions since then, he currently is without a commitment beyond this season.

MORE MINNESOTA VIKINGS COVERAGE:
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Pro
Kirk Cousins leading Vikings his way, from Jersey Day at practice facility to team dinners at Chili’s
He’s been a leader both on and off the field as the organization has gone through a changing of the guard
June 14, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-JUSTIN-JEFFERSON-ATTENDS-VIKINGS-MANDATORY-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Justin Jefferson attends Vikings’ mandatory minicamp. Danielle Hunter does not.
“I’m here to play football,” Jefferson said. “Not really here to talk about contracts.”
June 13, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor during the team's training camp July 29, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis..
Pro
Vikings receiver Jalen Nailor (aka Speedy) on fast track to more playing time
There’s no denying that he’s been a standout on the practice field during organized team activities
June 11, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook pumps his fist for the crowd as he comes off the field after the Vikings 34-26 win over Arizona on Oct. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Pro
Vikings officially release star running back Dalvin Cook
He’s now free to sign anywhere he wants ahead of next season
June 09, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus celebrates his blocked punt in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants on Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Pro
Josh Metellus emerging as jack of all trades for Vikings defense
On any given play, Metellus might line up deep as a safety, in the slot as a cornerback, or in the box as a linebacker
June 09, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
Pro
Reports: Vikings plan to release star running back Dalvin Cook
An official announcement is expected to come on Friday. He was in line to eat up $14.1 million in cap space next season.
June 08, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  By Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Pro
Is this the end of the road for Vikings with star running back Dalvin Cook?
Cook is the Vikings' third all-time leading rusher (5,993 yards), behind future hall of famer Adrian Peterson (11,747) and longtime standout Robert Smith (6,818).
June 07, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings being ‘overly cautious’ with rookie receiver Jordan Addison
He hasn’t partaken in OTAs despite participating in rookie minicamp earlier this month.
May 31, 2023 07:03 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
jea 0001 Vikings 49ers practice
Pro
Vikings to host joint practices with Titans and Cardinals this summer
It’s similar to last summer when the Vikings hosted the 49ers for joint practices
May 30, 2023 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
SPORTS-KEVIN-OCONNELL-NOT-CONCERNED-WITH-1-SP.jpg
Pro
Kevin O’Connell not concerned with Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson missing OTAs
Jefferson is fresh off a historic campaign during which he had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards en route to being named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.
May 30, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Not that Cousins seems too concerned. He talked to reporters last month and emphasized his willingness to prove himself.

“There should never be entitlement,” Cousins said at the time. “You’ve always got to go play.”

Cousins_Kirk mug.jpg
Kirk Cousins

He doubled down on Wednesday as the Vikings wrapped up their mandatory minicamp at TCO Performance Center. Asked if there’s been any progress regarding a contract extension, the 34-year-old quarterback noted that he hasn’t had any discussions with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as of late.

“I think we’ll probably talk about the contract next March,” Cousins said. “Until then, just focus on this season and the job to do right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the heels of his most successful campaign with the Vikings — at least, in terms of wins and losses (13-4 in 2022) — Cousins is hoping to build on that moving forward. The next step in that progression will come at training camp next month.

Here are a few more takeaways from mandatory minicamp:

Mattison is RB1. Who is RB2?

The official release of star running back Dalvin Cook last week opened the door for fellow running back Alexander Mattison. He will be the unquestioned workhorse for the first time in his NFL career. Who will be Mattison’s backup? If mandatory minicamp is any indication, it appears Kene Nwangwu has the inside track. It’s notable that Nwangwu has been the player following Mattison in team drills, with Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride sharing the reps after that.Differ The rotation is something to keep an eye on in training camp.

Vikings-mug-Alexander-Mattison-22.png
Alexander Mattison
Minnesota Vikings

Different defense under Flores

The passiveness from former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell that paved the way for frustration seems to be a thing of the past. Now, with new defensive coordinator Brian Flores in charge, the Vikings are very clearly going to operate with aggressiveness. There’s controlled chaos from the defense before the snap with so many different players capable of showing blitz. Sometimes it’s for real. Sometimes it’s nothing more than eye candy designed to create confusion. That continues after the snap, as well, which could make life miserable for opposing teams.

How ready will Addison be next month?

After participating in rookie minicamp last month, receiver Jordan Addison shut things down for the rest of the spring. Though he has been studying his playbook in the meantime, something head coach Kevin O’Connell made sure to mention this week, the fact that Addison hasn’t gone through any live reps with Cousins could put him at a disadvantage. How quickly can he catch up? That remains to be seen.

SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
After taking part in rookie mini-camp, receiver Jordan Addison, the Vikings' top pick in this year's draft, has been watching organized team activities this week from the sidelines.
Elizabeth Flores / Star Tribune / TNS file photo

Competition at cornerback

There isn’t exactly a known commodity outside of Byron Murphy Jr. for the Vikings at cornerback. It has been a foregone conclusion that Murphy will be a starter whether he plays on the outside or in the slot. Who will be out there alongside him? As of right now, young Akayleb Evans looks to be the leader in the clubhouse to be a starter. He got the most consistent run with the starters throughout mandatory minicamp and should be in a good spot heading into training camp. Meanwhile, Andrew Booth Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon seem to be jockeying for position against each other. Some other players, like veteran Joejuan Williams, might be a dark horse for playing time, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Pro
Historic 62s from Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele kick off U.S. Open
June 15, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays
Pro
Twins’ Christian Vazquez working to recapture his swing
June 15, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Twins blow 4-1 lead, fall to Tigers 8-4
June 15, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests & Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
At the start of Grandma's Marathon.
Sports
How to watch Grandma's Marathon
June 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stephanie and David Pearson
Northland Outdoors
For Father's Day, Northlanders reflect on their fishing dads
June 16, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
gray bird with orange feathers under tail perches on tree branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Catbirds sing, nest here in summer
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber