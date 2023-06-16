Kirk Cousins content as lame-duck QB, plus more takeaways from Vikings minicamp

EAGAN, Minn. -- Throughout his NFL career, Kirk Cousins has learned to embrace life as a lame-duck quarterback. He grew accustomed to playing on a franchise tag before finally signing a fully guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and while he has signed a couple of contract extensions since then, he currently is without a commitment beyond this season.

Not that Cousins seems too concerned. He talked to reporters last month and emphasized his willingness to prove himself.

“There should never be entitlement,” Cousins said at the time. “You’ve always got to go play.”



He doubled down on Wednesday as the Vikings wrapped up their mandatory minicamp at TCO Performance Center. Asked if there’s been any progress regarding a contract extension, the 34-year-old quarterback noted that he hasn’t had any discussions with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as of late.

“I think we’ll probably talk about the contract next March,” Cousins said. “Until then, just focus on this season and the job to do right now.”

On the heels of his most successful campaign with the Vikings — at least, in terms of wins and losses (13-4 in 2022) — Cousins is hoping to build on that moving forward. The next step in that progression will come at training camp next month.

Here are a few more takeaways from mandatory minicamp:

Mattison is RB1. Who is RB2?

The official release of star running back Dalvin Cook last week opened the door for fellow running back Alexander Mattison. He will be the unquestioned workhorse for the first time in his NFL career. Who will be Mattison’s backup? If mandatory minicamp is any indication, it appears Kene Nwangwu has the inside track. It’s notable that Nwangwu has been the player following Mattison in team drills, with Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride sharing the reps after that.Differ The rotation is something to keep an eye on in training camp.



Different defense under Flores

The passiveness from former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell that paved the way for frustration seems to be a thing of the past. Now, with new defensive coordinator Brian Flores in charge, the Vikings are very clearly going to operate with aggressiveness. There’s controlled chaos from the defense before the snap with so many different players capable of showing blitz. Sometimes it’s for real. Sometimes it’s nothing more than eye candy designed to create confusion. That continues after the snap, as well, which could make life miserable for opposing teams.

How ready will Addison be next month?

After participating in rookie minicamp last month, receiver Jordan Addison shut things down for the rest of the spring. Though he has been studying his playbook in the meantime, something head coach Kevin O’Connell made sure to mention this week, the fact that Addison hasn’t gone through any live reps with Cousins could put him at a disadvantage. How quickly can he catch up? That remains to be seen.

After taking part in rookie mini-camp, receiver Jordan Addison, the Vikings' top pick in this year's draft, has been watching organized team activities this week from the sidelines.

Competition at cornerback

There isn’t exactly a known commodity outside of Byron Murphy Jr. for the Vikings at cornerback. It has been a foregone conclusion that Murphy will be a starter whether he plays on the outside or in the slot. Who will be out there alongside him? As of right now, young Akayleb Evans looks to be the leader in the clubhouse to be a starter. He got the most consistent run with the starters throughout mandatory minicamp and should be in a good spot heading into training camp. Meanwhile, Andrew Booth Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon seem to be jockeying for position against each other. Some other players, like veteran Joejuan Williams, might be a dark horse for playing time, too.

