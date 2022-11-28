SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Jalen Hurts-led Eagles rush for 363 yards in victory over Packers

Aaron Rodgers passed for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions before leaving the game with an oblique injury late in the third quarter.

SPORTS-FBN-PACKERS-EAGLES-1-PH
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.
David Maialetti / TNS
By Field Level Media
November 27, 2022 11:34 PM
Jalen Hurts ran for a career-high 157 yards and threw two touchdown passes as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the visiting Green Bay Packers 40-33 on Sunday night.

Hurts completed 16 of 28 passes for 153 yards. He rushed 17 times and broke the team record for rushing yards by a quarterback set by Michael Vick with 130 against the New York Giants in 2010.

Philadelphia (10-1) rushed for a whopping 363 of its 500 total yards and matched its best start since the 2017 team that won Super Bowl LII. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay (4-8) fought hard but lost for the seventh time in eight games and fell to 1-6 away from home, including a Week 5 loss to the Giants in London.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports

Aaron Rodgers passed for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions before leaving the game with an oblique injury late in the third quarter. His nine interceptions this year are his most since tossing 11 in 2010.

Hurts' 6-yard TD pass to A.J. Brown put the Eagles up 34-20 midway through the third.

Rodgers, playing with a broken thumb since the setback in England, departed after Mason Crosby's 29-yard field goal made it 34-23 with 2:03 left in the third.

Jordan Love took over in the fourth quarter, trailing 37-23 after Jake Elliott's 31-yard field goal. Love's third pass was a 63-yard TD to Christian Watson -- the rookie receiver's sixth score in his last three games -- to make it 37-30 with 9:00 left.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers avoids the tackle of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in the first half Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. Rodgers would later leave the game with an injury.
Bill Streicher / USA Today Sports

Elliott's 54-yard field goal pushed Philadelphia's lead back to 10 with 2:16 left.

Crosby answered with a 33-yarder with 1:08 left, but the Eagles recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Love finished 6-of-9 for 113 yards and Watson had four catches for 110 yards.

Kenneth Gainwell's 4-yard TD run capped the opening drive of the game by the Eagles.

Rodgers' first pick led to a 15-yard TD run by Sanders and a 13-0 lead for Philadelphia.

AJ Dillon's 20-yard TD run put the Packers on the board. Rodgers' 11-yard strike to Randall Cobb put them in front, 14-13.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon scores on a 20-yard touchdown run against Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) and linebacker Haason Reddick (7) on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Eric Hartline / USA Today Sports

Sanders scored from 2 yards out on the first snap of the second quarter to move the Eagles back on top 20-14.

After Quay Walker's 63-yard fumble return, Rodgers tied it up with a 23-yard TD to Aaron Jones.

With 13 seconds left, Hurts' 30-yard TD to Quez Watkins gave Philadelphia a 27-20 lead at halftime.

