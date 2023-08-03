Former UMD captain Ojile follows C.J. Ham's lead

EAGAN, Minn. — The uphill journey from Division II standout to undrafted National Football League hopeful is a path that few understand better than veteran fullback and Duluth native C.J. Ham.

That’s why the former Augustana University standout didn’t hesitate to provide words of encouragement to former University of Minnesota Duluth tight end Zach Ojile upon hearing of his signing with the Minnesota Vikings back in May following a successful rookie mini camp.

“Right away when I saw that we had signed him, I reached out,” Ham shared after Tuesday’s training camp session. “The way that he got on to this team was the exact same way that I got on to this team — a rookie tryout, the only tryout he had lined up. (He) made an impression and he’s out there with us now, so right away I had that connection with him.”

Their shared pursuit of a roster spot hasn’t stopped Ham from offering the Blaine native help throughout the camp process.

“I wanted to let him know that I was proud of him and just super excited to work with him and let him know right away like, hey, I’m here,” he said. “I know we’re competing, but I’m here for you. I’ll help you in any way possible.”

Like Ham, who made the switch to fullback from running back in his second season with the Vikings, Ojile is attempting to break through with his own positional change after previously competing as a tight end, and sparingly as a running back, on a Bulldogs’ offense that didn’t employ a fullback.

So far through over a week and a half of Training Camp practices at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Ojile said the transition has been relatively smooth as he attempts to take each day as an opportunity to grow.

“It’s a little bit different,” Ojile said of the transition after Tuesday’s walkthrough practice. “It’s kind of a similar scheme, you’re just doing it from a different spot, but I think it’s going alright and every day is just an opportunity so just trying to take advantage of that.”

During Tuesday’s padded practice, Ojile worked alongside Ham through various drills while under the watchful eye of offense quality control coach Derron Montgomery.

As he’s done throughout camp, Ham took it upon himself to demonstrate his approach for one of the drills during the latter portion of the practice.

“He’s just a great resource for me to use. He’s extremely smart when it comes to the game of football and the position that we’re playing and he’s been doing it for a really long time at a really high level,” Ojile said. “I try to use him all the time and ask him questions and he’s been great and gives me a lot of great feedback.”

Having a veteran player to turn to for advice is something that Ham knows all too well from his first Vikings training camp experience in 2016 at Mankato, making him eager to pay it forward.

“Matt Asiata was probably the person I learned from the most.” Ham recalled of the now-retired Vikings' running back. “A lot of the stuff he did I could see myself doing, so I just watched how he handled himself as a pro, how he went through drills, his footwork. That was the guy who really helped me out.”

Ojile will have his first opportunity to show what he’s learned in camp when the Vikings play their first preseason game on Thursday in Seattle against the Seahawks.

In the meantime, the Spring Lake Park grad will continue to soak up the moment as one of the three members of the team representing their home state alongside Ham and fellow undrafted rookie, wide receiver Garrett Maag of Inver Grove Heights.

“I’ve had some family and some friends who I’ve seen already (in camp) so I mean it’s just a great opportunity just to be able to play at this level and to do it in your home state is even more special,” Ojile said.

Even for Ham, now entering his eighth season with Vikings, the opportunity still seems surreal.

“It’s just truly, truly been a blessing. Being around family has just been awesome. It would have been great playing anywhere, but to be able to be home for going on eight years is … you can’t make it up, man,” Ham said.

