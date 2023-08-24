Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 24

Former Bulldog Laing appears on ‘Hard Knocks’ singing Backstreet Boys

Brent Laing, a rookie offensive guard for the New York Jets fighting to make the team, was one of the performers featured during the rookie talent show on this week's episode of ‘Hard Knocks‘ on HBO.

NFL: Preseason-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets
Former Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing (63) blocks for teammate and New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle (7), who is sacked during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on Aug 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY Sports
Matt Wellens
Matt Wellens
Today at 3:04 PM

DULUTH — Sitting third on the New York Jets' unofficial depth chart at left guard, former University of Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brent Laing is a longshot to make the franchise’s final 53-man roster next week.

But if he doesn’t get into a regular season NFL game this fall, at the very least the rookie guard from Lakeville, Minnesota, will be able to tell everyone he made a credited appearance on HBO’s “ Hard Knocks ” this summer … singing Backstreet Boys.

Laing and backup rookie center Joe Tippmann out of the University of Wisconsin were featured halfway though episode 3 on Tuesday as part of a segment sharing player performances from the “Rookie Show” following a team meeting at the Jets’ training center in Florham Park, New Jersey.

UMD's Brent Laing
College
Bulldogs' Laing didn't hesitate when New York Jets came calling with deal after NFL Draft
UMD senior offensive lineman Brent Laing is the first Bulldog to sign an NFL deal as an undrafted free agent since Jeremy Reierson did with the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.
May 1
 · 
By  Matt Wellens

It was the second edition of the “Rookie Show” after the veterans disapproved of the rookies’ effort a week ago in episode 2. Laing and Tippmann teamed up in episode 3 to sing the Backstreet Boys 1999 classic, “I Want It That Way,” drawing applause from the team. There’s also a cutaway to a smiling Aaron Rodgers.

The former Bulldog can be seen later in episode 3 on the football field lining up at left guard in the final minute of the Jets’ 13-6 preseason loss on Aug. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Laing was forced to make a tackle on Buccaneers’ third-year cornerback Anthony Chelsey after Jets’ rookie running back Travis Dye fumbled.

Laing, who played four seasons for the Bulldogs before signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent after the draft in April, has suited up and played in all three of the Jets’ preseason games so far. He had the tackle last week, and was called for holding in the fourth quarter of the 27-0 win over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte on Aug. 12.

The Jets close out the preseason at 5 p.m. CDT Saturday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on NFL Network. NFL teams are then required to cut their rosters down from 90 players to 53 by 3 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.

Hard Knocks, ” which can be seen at 9 p.m. Tuesdays on HBO or streaming on Max, is an Emmy-award winning series by NFL Films that is now in its 20th season. The show embeds itself within a franchise and goes behind the scenes of training camp. The last two years the show has also picked a team to highlight during the regular season.

NFL: Preseason-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets
Former Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman and New York Jets left guard Brent Laing (63) blocks Tampa Bay Buccanneers linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle while Jets quarterback Tim Boyle (7) throws a pass during the second half at MetLife Stadium August 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Ed Mulholland / USA TODAY Sports
More Bulldogs sports coverage:

