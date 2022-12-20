SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Pro
AJ Dillon, Packers earn chilly win over Rams

Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Green Bay won its second straight game.

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon scores a touchdown in the second quarter Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.
Benny Sieu / USA Today Sports
By Field Level Media
December 19, 2022 10:48 PM
AJ Dillon ran for two touchdowns as the Green Bay Packers earned a 24-12 win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on a frigid Monday night.

With temperatures in the teens, Aaron Rodgers completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception as Green Bay (6-8) won its second straight game following a 1-7 skid.

Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for 28 carries for 126 yards, and the duo added a combined 71 receiving yards, with Jones catching a scoring pass.

Baker Mayfield, who rallied the Rams (4-10) to a last-minute victory in the team's most recent outing, had no such magic in his first start for Los Angeles. He went 12 of 21 for 111 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Cam Akers rushed for 65 yards on 12 carries and added a team-high 35 yards on three catches.

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lambeau Field.
Wm. Glasheen / USA Today Sports

The Packers broke open the game with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. First, Dillon plunged in from 1 yard out to make it 17-6. Then, following a three-and-out by Los Angeles, Green Bay needed only six plays to find the end zone again, this time on a 7-yard pass from Rodgers to Jones.

The Rams answered back just over two minutes later with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mayfield to Tyler Higbee. However, Matt Gay missed the extra point, keeping the margin at 24-12.

The teams exchanged fourth-quarter turnovers. Mayfield had his arm hit on a throw that was intercepted by Rasul Douglas. Two plays later, Jones fumbled and Jalen Ramsey recovered for Los Angeles.

A largely uneventful first half ended with the Packers ahead 10-6 thanks to a second-quarter TD run by Dillon.

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams corner back Troy Hill on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Lambeau Field.
Benny Sieu / USA Today Sports

Shortly after Los Angeles drew even at 3-3, Green Bay embarked on an 11-play, 74-yard drive that Dillon punctuated by dragging defenders into the end zone for an 8-yard score.

Brandon Powell returned the ensuing kickoff to the Los Angeles 35. That left the Rams needing just 28 yards to get in position for Gay's 55-yard field goal that made it 10-6 in the final minute of the half.

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

