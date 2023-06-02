99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
5 observations as Twins conclude May leading AL Central, pitching well and not hitting much

No other team in the division is above .500, which has helped the Twins maintain their hold on first place since the very beginning of the season.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning May 19, 2023, in Anaheim, California.
Gary A. Vasquez / USA Today Sports
By Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Today at 7:59 AM

HOUSTON — The Minnesota Twins have reached the one-third mark of their season in first place in the American League Central, but far from playing their best baseball. They’re hovering around .500 for the season and were under that mark in the month of May.

“I would say we’re playing fine, but I don’t think we’ve hit our stride yet as a group,” manager Rocco Baldelli said over the weekend.

As the calendar flips to June, here are five Twins observations from the month of May:

Lineup hasn’t produced as expected

The Twins played a lot of similar-looking games in May, a fact that Baldelli pointed out at one point during the month. What’d that look like?

There were a lot of games where the starting staff, which has continued to be one of the best in the majors, certainly threw well enough to keep the Twins in the game, but Twins batters were unable to come up with the big hit when one was needed, which subsequently pressured the bullpen to thread a fine line.

The Twins entered Wednesday’s game with an OPS of .718, which is 19th in the majors. Every other team in the AL Central has a lower OPS, helping explain why the Twins have maintained their division lead despite not hitting as they would have liked.

Jose Miranda’s slow start earned him a demotion to Triple-A near the beginning of the month. Carlos Correa boasts an OPS+ of 89, which is 11 percent worse than the league-average hitter and well below his career 127 mark. Christian Vazquez and Michael A. Taylor, acquired for their defense, haven’t hit much recently. Max Kepler snapped an 0-for-17 skid on Wednesday and had an RBI single on Thursday. And the list goes on.

Rotation depth has responded well

By the end of April, the Twins had lost two of their five starters and had to tap heavily into their rotation depth. It’s an unenviable position to be in, but the Twins have weathered it well.

Bailey Ober and Louie Varland have slid into the rotation seamlessly, helping make up for the absences of Tyler Mahle and Kenta Maeda. Mahle underwent Tommy John surgery in May, ending his season, and Maeda threw two innings on Tuesday in a rehab start with St. Paul as he progresses toward a return.

In his seven starts this year — five in May — Ober has a 2.68 earned-run average, going at least five innings in all of them. Varland, too, has done a good job of keeping the Twins in every game he’s pitched.

Twins have been running more

The Twins stole four bases in the first month of the season. In May? They entered the final day with 19 in the month and stole two more Wednesday night.

The running has been essentially limited to three players: Willi Castro, who entered Wednesday leading the team with nine stolen bases, and Byron Buxton and Taylor, who each had six.

For Castro, the uptick in running corresponds with an uptick in playing time. For Buxton, who didn’t attempt one steal in April, it’s a sign that his knee at times throughout the month has been feeling better.

“To be honest, it was not like a thing that came up that was decided upon and we ended up doing something differently,” Baldelli said. “… Truthfully, what this is, is Willi Castro, Byron Buxton and Michael Taylor being on base and being on base at the right times, and them stealing bags. That’s basically what that comes down to. And I like it.”

Third base has been a carousel

The Twins made a change at third base earlier in May, demoting Miranda to St. Paul, where they hoped he would have a chance to mentally reset. That was in conjunction with Kyle Farmer’s return from the injured list, and for a period of time, Farmer was starting at the hot corner, with Castro seeing some time there, too.

Now, it seems as if they’ll hand the reins to top prospect Royce Lewis, who has returned with a bang.

Lewis, one year after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee for a second time, hit a home run and later added a game-tying single in the ninth inning. He hit a game-tying home run against Cleveland on Thursday. The Twins have said Lewis will focus on third base and shortstop, and with Correa entrenched at short, third base seems to be his to lose right now.

Kirilloff has looked good

Just days after Alex Kirilloff’s rehab assignment concluded — he had season-ending wrist surgery last year, delaying his start to this season — and they optioned him to Triple-A, the Twins abruptly reversed course.

MLB: San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins first baseman Alex Kirilloff hits a RBI walk-off single in the 11th inning against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Jesse Johnson / USA Today Sports

The Twins called up Kirilloff in early May and have been impressed by what they’ve seen from him. The outfielder/first baseman entered Wednesday hitting .303 with a .924 OPS this season. Baldelli has been praising his recent at-bats and his plate discipline; he drew five walks during the Twins’ first two games in Houston and again reached base several times Wednesday.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with his growth as a hitter, because early on in his career, he was going up there and he swung at a lot of different pitches in a lot of different situations. No one can hit all those pitches,” Baldelli said. “ … What he’s been doing lately, he’s been very composed, and it looks like he knows what part of the strike zone he’s looking for pitches in. He’s executing these at-bats in the batter’s box really well. Hitting balls hard, making great swing decisions, he’s looked phenomenal.”

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

