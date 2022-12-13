SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pro football: Vikings’ Ham establishes scholarship fund for students of color

The Duluth Denfeld graduate is partnering with Essentia Health to assist students of color in the area who want to pursue higher education.

Professional football players practice at outdoor field
C.J. Ham runs with the ball during Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Eagan, Minn.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 12, 2022 10:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DULUTH — Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham announced Monday the establishment of a scholarship fund intended to benefit students of color in the Twin Ports area.

Ham and his wife, Stephanie, announced the Ham Family Scholarship Fund presented by Essentia Health Monday at an event in Minneapolis. The fund, managed by the Duluth Superior Area Foundation, will begin awarding scholarships to students of color in in 2023.

“Our attention and focus has always been on how we can help give kids in the Duluth and surrounding areas the best chance of succeeding in life and this scholarship fund is going to allow us to help more and more kids every year,” Ham said in a press release. “This has been a goal of ours for some time and we’re so excited to see it all come together.”

As a person of color growing up in Duluth, CJ Ham overcame financial and other obstacles in his pursuit of higher-level education, according to the DSACF website, going on from Denfeld to play collegiately at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The scholarship encourages and supports diverse students in pursuit of higher education while aiming to improve regional BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, persons of color) retention and graduation rates through financial support.

ADVERTISEMENT

In partnering with Essentia, not only will the health system support the scholarship fund, it will also support the annual C.J. Ham Youth Football Camp.

Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham and kids
Sports
Photos and video: C.J. Ham returns to Denfeld for youth football camp
A little rain didn't stop the Minnesota Vikings fullback and Duluth Denfeld alumnus from hosting his third C.J. Ham Youth Football Camp in his hometown.
June 11, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dan Williamson

“Trailblazers like C.J. Ham lead by example and also pay it forward,” Shaun Floerke, DSACF president and CEO, said in the release. “We are grateful to the Ham Family for lifting up students of color in the Duluth-Superior area, offering the opportunity to advance their education and achievements through this scholarship. Our community needs each and every child to reach their full potential.”

Applicants for the scholarship must demonstrate financial need and be graduates of Duluth Public Schools, Harbor City International School, Hermantown High School, Lakeview Christian Academy, Marshall School, Proctor High School or Superior High School. Awards are generally divided into spring and fall installments that are renewable for four years, assuming proper academic progress.

For more information on the scholarship, go to https://www.dsacommunityfoundation.org/our-scholarships/ham-family-scholarship-fund-presented-by-essentia-health/ .

Related Topics: FOOTBALLMINNESOTA VIKINGSDULUTH DENFELD HUNTERSSCHOLARSHIPS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Jr. Blues pull away from Wilderness to close 2022
Minnesota has consecutive off weekends before resuming the season at home on Jan. 6.
December 17, 2022 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Wilderness logo.jpg
Sports
Wilderness put away Jr. Blues with power play goals
Minnesota continues to lead the NAHL's Midwest Division.
December 16, 2022 10:52 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Sports
Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams visit Lambeau
The former No. 1 overall pick joined the club a week and a half ago.
December 16, 2022 01:04 AM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022-Netherlands vs Argentina
Sports
Brandon Veale column: Qatar's 2022 World Cup a tragic spectacle
Sunday's final will inevitably be the most-watched sporting event in the world for the next four years. I hope the world saw the real story.
December 13, 2022 10:40 AM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale