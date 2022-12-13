Pro football: Vikings’ Ham establishes scholarship fund for students of color

DULUTH — Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham announced Monday the establishment of a scholarship fund intended to benefit students of color in the Twin Ports area.

Ham and his wife, Stephanie, announced the Ham Family Scholarship Fund presented by Essentia Health Monday at an event in Minneapolis. The fund, managed by the Duluth Superior Area Foundation, will begin awarding scholarships to students of color in in 2023.

“Our attention and focus has always been on how we can help give kids in the Duluth and surrounding areas the best chance of succeeding in life and this scholarship fund is going to allow us to help more and more kids every year,” Ham said in a press release. “This has been a goal of ours for some time and we’re so excited to see it all come together.”

As a person of color growing up in Duluth, CJ Ham overcame financial and other obstacles in his pursuit of higher-level education, according to the DSACF website, going on from Denfeld to play collegiately at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The scholarship encourages and supports diverse students in pursuit of higher education while aiming to improve regional BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, persons of color) retention and graduation rates through financial support.

In partnering with Essentia, not only will the health system support the scholarship fund, it will also support the annual C.J. Ham Youth Football Camp.

“Trailblazers like C.J. Ham lead by example and also pay it forward,” Shaun Floerke, DSACF president and CEO, said in the release. “We are grateful to the Ham Family for lifting up students of color in the Duluth-Superior area, offering the opportunity to advance their education and achievements through this scholarship. Our community needs each and every child to reach their full potential.”

Applicants for the scholarship must demonstrate financial need and be graduates of Duluth Public Schools, Harbor City International School, Hermantown High School, Lakeview Christian Academy, Marshall School, Proctor High School or Superior High School. Awards are generally divided into spring and fall installments that are renewable for four years, assuming proper academic progress.

For more information on the scholarship, go to https://www.dsacommunityfoundation.org/our-scholarships/ham-family-scholarship-fund-presented-by-essentia-health/ .