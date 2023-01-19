STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Prep
Wisconsin conference announces name change

Solon Springs High School will compete in the Northern Lights Conference beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

high school girls playing basketball
Isabella Postl (12) of Solon Springs grabs a rebound against Siren on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Solon Springs.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
January 18, 2023 10:31 PM
ASHLAND — Following a collaborative process with students, coaches and school administrators, a local high school athletic conference has announced a new name.

The Indianhead Conference, a conference of the northernmost schools in Wisconsin, announced it has changed its name to the Northern Lights Conference.

The conference includes the schools of Bayfield, Butternut, Drummond, Hurley, Lac Courte Oreilles, Mellen, Mercer, Solon Springs, South Shore and Washburn.

Students, coaches, athletic directors and high school principals provided options, from which the superintendents voted for the new name.

Conference schools will begin work on a new conference logo and plan to officially implement the new name for all sports starting in the 2023-24 school year.

