WIAA adopts competitive balance initiative

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association approved a competitive balance proposal during its annual meeting Wednesday.

The plan, to be implemented in 2024-25 and supported by a 265-115 vote, promotes school programs that reach a threshold of tournament success based on a performance point system allocated over a three-year period. School programs will be placed in the division with the next largest enrollments from where the schools’ enrollment would typically place them for each respective sport — other than track and field and swimming and diving. Schools will be restricted to moving up only one division from the previous year’s placement.

The plan affords schools the process to appeal their placement if they are moved up a division as well as an option to petition to be placed in a lower division in all sports except football and the sports not impacted by the point system.

While Superior plays at the Division 1 level in Wisconsin and would not be affected in most sports, Northwestern and Solon Springs could be moved up after a period of dominance or see strong teams in their division moved up.

Under the competitive balance plan approved, baseball, basketball, 11-player football, hockey, soccer, softball, volleyball and wrestling would accumulate tournament performance points for the following achievements:



One point for advancing to the state quarterfinal, sectional final or Level 3 11-player football;

Two points for advancing to the state semifinal;

Three points for advancing to the state championship game; and

Four points for winning a state title.

When a school reaches six points in any three-year period, the team would be moved up one division. In the inaugural year of the plan, the WIAA will use point totals beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

In the 2022 baseball season, Northwood/Solon Springs advanced to the sectional final before falling to Eau Claire Regis 13-10 . The Green Eagles would already have a minimum of one point in the tournament performance rating when it starts, but Regis — as the defending state champion — would have at least four.

Two other amendments passed affecting the WIAA’s rules of eligibility. The first affords a senior, who transfers without a full family move, the opportunity to participate at the nonvarsity level. The members approved the amendment by a 354-27 count.

The second permits a coach at any level to have coaching contact with incoming ninth graders until the first day of fall practices or the first day of school, whichever comes first. The membership supported the rule change with a 373-8 vote.