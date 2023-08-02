Superior swimmer headed to Japan for masters worlds
Amy Flessert has qualified for the World Aquatic Masters Championships three previous times and will compete in Fukuoka, Japan, beginning Saturday.
SUPERIOR — Growing up on a lake near Phillips, Wisconsin, swimming and playing in the water came as natural to Amy Flessert as walking on the shore.
Flessert, 39, competed with her local swim team with all five of her siblings in high school and then ran cross-country when she was in college at Wisconsin-Superior.
Flessert occasionally swam some exhibition races with her club team back home, but in 2011 she was introduced to masters swimming while working at the YMCA. Masters swimming encompasses competitive swimming for ages 18 and over.
“I finally had a chance to go to some of these events and you’re watching people swim well into their 90s and even at 100 years old,” she said.
It wasn’t long before Flessert was competing in her own age group and since has qualified for the World Aquatic Masters Championships four times. She competed in Montreal in 2014, Budapest, Hungary, in 2017, Gwanju, South Korea, in 2019 and this week she will compete in five events at the 2023 championships in Fukuoka, Japan, beginning Saturday.
“Amy is a very dedicated athlete,” Katrina Geske said. “She does triathlons, too, so she mixes up what she does depending on what she’s training for, but she’s always loved swimming, even before she got into swimming. She’s always kept swimming at her core.”
Geske is a childhood friend of Flessert’s who traveled with her to the 2022 Pan American Masters Swimming Championships in Medellin, Colombia.
Flessert enjoys attempting to meet or exceed the qualifying standards, but there is something more to the competitions that keep her coming back.
“I like the adrenaline, I like being pushed and I’m there competing for U.S. soil,” Flessert said.
Flessert and Geske grew up attending summer camp together. When they traveled to Colombia last year, the trip reminded Geske of that time in their lives.
“We went on a guided hike in the Andes and went to a river,” Geske said. “It was the clearest river that I’ve ever seen, it was the Rio Mulato, I believe, and it just brought us back. When we travel together, it feels like camp — like we’re young at heart.”
In Japan, the pair are looking forward to experiencing all the Japan has to offer, from ramen and sushi to anime. Flessert also said they plan to visit Hiroshima while in the island nation.
For now, however, Flessert is focused on her races and enjoying the competition.
“I enjoy being there knowing that I’m part of the elite masters swimmers,” Flessert said. “As long as I finish ahead of the time standards, I’m pretty happy. I don’t expect to medal, but I’m there knowing I’m part of the percentage of the world that has hit the qualifying standards.”
