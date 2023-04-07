Superior scores at 'Packy' indoor track meet

SUPERIOR — The hometown Spartans led Northland teams in the annual Packy Paquette indoor track meet held on the campus of the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

The Superior boys won overall with 123.5 points, just six ahead of Chippewa Falls. Duluth East and Northwestern ended up in sixth and seventh in the 11-team field.

Superior’s Tucker Briggs guts out his leg during the Spartans' second-place finish in the 4x800 meter relay during the Packy Paquette Invite at UW-Superior on Thursday, April 6. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Chippewa Falls led the pack in girls' events with 129 points, with Superior and Duluth East ending up in third and fourth. Northwestern was sixth of the 10 teams.

Isaiah Essien of Superior won both hurdles events, taking the 55 in 8.03 seconds and the 200 in 26.89.

Superior’s Darrel James sprints to a first place finish in the 55 meter dash during the Packy Paquette Invite at UW-Superior on Thursday, April 6. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Darrel James (6.62 seconds) and Trev Stubblefield (6.74) posted a 1-2 finish for the Spartans, while James claimed a second victory in the 220 in 23.24.

Other Superior winners included Jacob Lind in the 800 (2:10.27).

The Greyhounds claimed a victory in the 3200-meter relay, while Northwestern's Emmett Johnson was first across the line in the 3200-meter run in 10:27.20.

Superior’s Tayler McMeekin is all alone as she runs a lap during her win in the 1600 meter run at the Packy Paquette Invite at UW-Superior on Thursday, April 6. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

On the girls side, Tayler McMeekin was a clear winner in the 1600 (5:34.95), while Lydia Eaton and Lydia Kraker went 1-2 in the 800, with Eaton (2:33.71) finishing .37 seconds ahead of Kraker. East also won the 3200-meter relay. Northwestern's main success came in distance running as well, with Jenna Hursh (12:16.34) finishing first in the 3200.

Solon Springs boys win Indianhead indoor

At Ashland on Thursday, Solon Springs/Northwood finished 20 points ahead of the boys field in the Indianhead Conference indoor meet.

The Eagles made the most hay in distance running, where Dylan Taggart (2:06.67) won the 800, Tarver Sellwood (5:20.60) took the 1,600 and Isaac Dickenson (10:12.40) the 3,200, but Cade Lisson was ruled the winner of a near-dead heat with Eli Talsma in the 55 (both times in 6.86) and Carson Kaunonen marked 37 feet, 9 inches to win the triple jump.

Solon Springs/Northwood's girls finished sixth behind winners South Shore.

Superior’s Kylie Peterson, right, holds a lead over Northwestern’s Abby Johnson during the Spartans second place finish in the 4x800 meter relay during the Packy Paquette Invite at UW-Superior on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwestern pole vaulter Shelby Driscoll clears the bar at 8 feet during the Packy Paquette Invite at UW-Superior on Thursday, April 6. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Duluth East’s Zion Desulme, left, and Northwestern’s Ian Kalin clear their hurdles during the 55 meter hurdles at the Packy Paquette Invite at UW-Superior on Thursday, April 6. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram