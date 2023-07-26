Superior looks to capitalize on mix of youth, experience

DULUTH — It’s not often that everyday freshmen and sophomore varsity players get to experience the atmosphere of a Division 1 sectional championship game, but those who played for Superior last year did.

The Spartans, who entered last year’s WIAA postseason tournament just one game above .500 (12-11), rolled off three consecutive playoff wins to advance to a sectional title contest against the Neenah Rockets.

Although Superior ultimately came up short, losing 93-65 at a neutral site in Wisconsin Rapids, the Spartans gained valuable postseason experience that the players and coaching staff believe will serve as a launching pad for the upcoming season.

Superior’s Drew Eisel gets a shot up during the Spartans' summer league game with Hibbing at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth on Monday afternoon, July 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Some of Superior’s growth, which was catalyzed by the postseason run in March, was on display at the Twin Ports Summer Jam Monday afternoon at Lincoln Park Middle School.

Superior assistant coach Willie Moon, who oversaw the Spartans throughout the summer league action on Monday, noted the youth of last year’s team that made a run to the sectional championship game.

“We have a young group and, realistically, only had two seniors last year who played any real time,” Moon said. “We had three freshmen on varsity, two of which were on the whole year and by the end of the season, that third freshman was ending games for us.”

No freshman was more impactful for Superior last year than forward Calvin Anderson. In his debut season, Anderson averaged 11.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest, both of which were team-high figures for underclassmen.

Throughout the 2022-23 campaign, Anderson proved that he has the potential to develop into a special player. While his size and athleticism are valuable attributes, Moon believes there is something else that separates Anderson from the rest.

“Calvin is a nice player,” Moon said. “He does a lot for us. The best thing about him might be his basketball IQ. He’s a smart kid and it doesn’t hurt that he’s 6-foot-6 with a giant wingspan and is skilled.”

Anderson spearheads Superior’s talented up-and-coming players, but Tre Sanigar, who enters his senior year this fall, is the straw that stirs the Spartans’ drink. During his junior campaign, Sanigar averaged a team-high 18.3 points per game and was dominant in the postseason.

Superior’s Tre Sanigar goes up for a dunk attempt during the Spartans' summer league game with Hibbing at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth on Monday afternoon, July 24. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

In Superior’s regional semifinal game at home against Chippewa Falls, Sanigar dropped a game-high 31 points en route to a 71-56 victory. Two games later, he led all scorers with 25 points in the 45-42 overtime victory against Appleton North, which sent the Spartans to a sectional championship game.

This season, Sanigar will take on a larger leadership role in the locker room and all eyes will be on him as he pilots a Superior team coming off of its first appearance in the sectional round since 2015-16.

“(Sanigar) is someone who is being asked to be a leader, which is a role I’m not sure he’s ever filled with his peers, but I think he’s embracing it,” Moon said. “He’s the guy. Every team has one, and he’s ours. How disciplined he remains and where he keeps his head will likely determine how far we go.”

This year’s team will also feature Brandon Aker, who transferred to Superior from Northwestern High School before the 2022-23 academic year. Because of that, he was ineligible to play varsity basketball last season.

Aker, who had to watch those pivotal playoff games from the sideline last winter, believes the experience his teammates got in those contests will create positive momentum leading into this season.

“It’s going to help them this year and down the line in their basketball career,” Aker said. “Getting them that kind of experience at such a young age, it’s going to be good for them when they’re juniors and seniors too.”

Aker will slot into the varsity lineup alongside Anderson and Sanigar. Their three-headed attack has created some lofty internal expectations, at least for Aker and Sanigar.

“Go to state,” Aker and Sanigar said nearly in unison regarding the goal for this upcoming season. “It’s 100% to go to state.”