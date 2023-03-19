State boys basketball brackets released; Hawks to meet Orono again

Both Hermantown and Cherry received their assignments for their return trips to the MSHSL state boys basketball tournament, which begins on Tuesday at Williams Arena and Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Hawks were not seeded in the Class AAA field but they've got game tape on their quarterfinal opponent, Orono.

Hermantown met the Spartans in Orono on Feb. 9, losing 76-60. In that game, Orono's Isaiah Hagen scored a game-high 23 points, while Blake Schmitz had 18 to lead the Hawks.

Orono (24-5) drew the second seed in the tournament after winning the Section 6AAA championship and knocking out No. 2-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret's in the final.

Tip-off is 2 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Arena at the University of Minnesota.

The Class A bracket begins on Wednesday and Section 7A champion Cherry ended up as the fourth seed.

The Tigers (26-4) will face fifth seed Border West (26-2) in a 1 p.m. quarterfinal at Williams Arena.

Cherry reached the Class A semifinals as the 5 seed in this bracket in 2022.

If the Hawks win, they'll face 3 seed DeLaSalle or Stewartville in the semifinals on Thursday at Target Center, while Cherry could face top seed Russell-Tyler-Ruthton or Nevis in the A semifinals Friday at Target Center.