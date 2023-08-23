Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Spartans open boys soccer season with home win

Spencer Kidd had a goal and assist.

Players fight for ball.
Superior’s Caleb Geissler (11) knocks Rice Lake’s Dominic Hernandez (16) off the ball in the first half of the match at the NBC Spartans Sports Complex on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 10:09 PM

SUPERIOR — Superior boys soccer kicked off its 2023 boys soccer season with a home victory on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 3-1 over Rice Lake at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Player heads ball.
Superior’s Aaron Moen (22) heads the ball over Rice Lake’s Chase Jensen (8) in the first half of the match at the NBC Spartans Sports Complex on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Ben Staupe opened the Spartans' scoring account for the season with his goal in the 17th minute, which was the score for the first half.

Spencer Kidd, who assisted Staupe's goal, scored one of his own from Staupe's assist in the 50th minute of play. That proved to be the game-winner, though a 67th-minute tally by the visiting Warriors meant an Eli Benson goal 10 minutes later served as insurance.

Superior (1-0) opens Lake Superior Conference play at Hibbing/Chisholm on Thursday night.

Player gets off shot.
Superior’s Dancha Stauber (26) gets a shot off on the Rice Lake defense in the first half of the match at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Players moves ball.
Superior’s Ben Staupe (3) moves the ball up the field past the Rice Lake defense in the first half of the match at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player shoots ball.
Superior’s Eli Benson (25) shoots the ball in the first half of the match with Rice Lake at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Players lean on bus.
Prep
East boys soccer may not 'park the bus,' but will ride the bus
16h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Player returns shot.
Prep
Prep report: Superior tennis takes down Grand Rapids/Greenway
21h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Ron Capps holds a sign at the top end showing his 75th career win.
Prep
NHRA: Capps grabs 75th career win at BIR
2d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cougar in Dultuh
Northland Outdoors
Cougar caught on video cameras in Duluth
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
young people in full skirts and suits dancing in decorated gym
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: Interview with a teenager
4h ago
 · 
By  Claudia Myers
2933168+courtroom-gavel59.jpg
Members Only
Local
Chisholm man faces murder charge in overdose case
5h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
college men play hockey in arena
Bulldogs Hockey
Bulldogs rally to support Francis in second battle with cancer
8h ago
 · 
By  Matt Wellens