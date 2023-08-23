Spartans open boys soccer season with home win

SUPERIOR — Superior boys soccer kicked off its 2023 boys soccer season with a home victory on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 3-1 over Rice Lake at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Superior’s Aaron Moen (22) heads the ball over Rice Lake’s Chase Jensen (8) in the first half of the match at the NBC Spartans Sports Complex on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Ben Staupe opened the Spartans' scoring account for the season with his goal in the 17th minute, which was the score for the first half.

Spencer Kidd, who assisted Staupe's goal, scored one of his own from Staupe's assist in the 50th minute of play. That proved to be the game-winner, though a 67th-minute tally by the visiting Warriors meant an Eli Benson goal 10 minutes later served as insurance.

Superior (1-0) opens Lake Superior Conference play at Hibbing/Chisholm on Thursday night.

Superior’s Dancha Stauber (26) gets a shot off on the Rice Lake defense in the first half of the match at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Ben Staupe (3) moves the ball up the field past the Rice Lake defense in the first half of the match at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday evening, Aug. 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram