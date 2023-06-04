Section 7AA track: Wolverines boys rule on the Range

Behind one more dominant performance from senior Cameron Stocke, Rock Ridge claimed a Section 7AA boys track and field championship in the section meet concluding on Saturday at Cheever Field in Hibbing.

Stocke ran a 4:13.09 in his winning effort to ensure he’ll defend his 2022 state championship in the event. He added 10 more points to Rock Ridge’s team total by winning the 800 in 1:58.28, the only competitor to come in under two minutes.

Athletes needed a top-two finish to book a place at the state meet, and the Wolverines will field spots in three relays. Stocke anchored the 4x400 until, which won by five-plus seconds over Duluth Denfeld in a time of 3:29.34, while even without Stocke, Rock Ridge took the 4x800 relay in 8:13.96 by more than eight seconds over Pine City.

Members of the 4x200 meter relay teams from Cloquet, right, and Rock Ridge, second from right, celebrate on the podium during the Section 7AA track and field championships Saturday, June 3 at Cheever Field in Hibbing. Both relay teams qualified for state. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

The Wolverines finished with 117 points to win the team standings, with Cloquet in second with 106.5.

The Lumberjacks’ Miles Fischer ran a 4:22.80 to come in second behind Stocke in the 1,600 and prevailed in his own right in the 3,200, winning that event by a wide margin. The senior was the only runner to break 10 minutes and his 9:48.94 was more than 43 seconds better than the field.

Jordan Aultman of Cloquet anchors his team to a victory in the 4x200 meter relay during the Section 7AA track and field championships Saturday, June 3 at Cheever Field in Hibbing. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Over a much shorter distance, Cloquet senior Jordan Aultman was the section champ in the 100, running an 11.03. He and brother Elijah helped the Lumberjacks pick up a nice haul of points in relays, as Cloquet won both the 4x100 (43.36) and 4x200 (1:31.69).

Andrew and Blake Schmitz recorded a unique one-two for Hermantown as the senior twin brothers swept the qualifying positions in the 400 meters, with Andrew coming in ahead of Blake, 50.77 to 51.34. Andrew Schmitz also nabbed a second place behind Stocke in the 800.

Proctor thrower Josh Monreal showed exactly why St. Scholastica wanted him in their circle next season by sweeping both his events. The senior put the shot 52 feet, 2 ½ inches and flung the discus 149 feet.

Non-Northland teams took three of the top four spots in the girls standings, with North Branch rolling to victory on 145 points, followed by Chisago Lakes’ 122.

For the Cloquet girls, who finished third with 95, Taylor Wick qualified for state in three events, winning the triple jump (36-11) and high jump (5-1), while Seija Suominen took the discus (116-5) and Alexa Shepherd prevailed in the 400 (1:00.36).

Alexa Shepherd of Cloquet smiles after anchoring her team to victory in the 4x800 meter relay during the Section 7AA track and field championships Saturday, June 3 at Cheever Field in Hibbing. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Emery Maki claimed a win for the host Bluejackets in the 800, clocking a 2:20.41.



In Section 7AAA at Forest Lake, the Duluth East boys and girls finished eighth of eight on both sides.

Jackson DesCombaz snagged a qualifying spot in the boys 800, taking second with a personal best of 1:57.70. He also combined with Oliver Miatke, Addison Kent and Ben Westholm to get the East 4x800 relay team into state with a second-place finish. East scored 35 points.

The East girls scored 44 points but did not have any top-two finishers.

Section 7AA Championships

At Hibbing

(top two finishers advance to state meet)

BOYS

Teams

Rock Ridge 117, 2. Cloquet 106.5, 3. Grand Rapids 104.5, 4. Chisago Lakes 83, 5. Proctor 62, 6. North Branch 57, 7. Hermantown 47, 8. Mora 37, 9. Hibbing 32, 10. Duluth Denfeld 29, 11. Pine City 27

100 — 1, Jordan Aultman, Clq, 11.03; 2. Edmond Morri, CL, 11.10; 110 hurdles — 1. Tayven Peterson, Mora, 14.77; 2. Cody Evers, Proc, 15.11; 200 — 1. Austin Prebeck, GR, 22.96; 2. Taguta Tadiwanaishe, GR, 23.10; 300 hurdles — 1, Peterson, Mora, 39.33; 2. Cameron Pease, Proc, 39.93; 400 — 1, Andrew Schmitz, Herm, 50.77; 2. Blake Schmitz, Herm, 51.34; 800 — 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:58.28; 2. A. Schmitz, Herm, 2:03.64; 1600 — 1. Stocke, RR, 4:13.09, 2. Miles Fischer, Clq, 4:22.80; 3200 — 1, Fischer, Clq, 9:48.94; 2, Brenden Sylvester, GR, 10:32.53; 4x100 relay — 1. Cloquet (Elijah Aultman, Jordan Aultman, Noah Hansen, Reese Sheldon), 43.36; 2. Chisago Lakes, 44.25; 4x200 relay — 1. Cloquet (E. Aultman, J. Aultman, Miigwan Tanner-Wostrel, Sheldon), 1:31.69, 2. Rock Ridge (Isaac Flatley, Griffin Krmpotich, Nolin. Cope-Robinson, Max Williams), 1:32.60, 4x400 relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Tristan Peterson, Jared Delich, Connor Matschiner, Stocke), 3:29.34, 2. Duluth Denfeld (Luke Rosholt, William Foldesi, Charles Juntunen, DaShawn Hartle), 3:34.58; 4x800 relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Matschiner, Jake Bradach, Casey Aune, Delich), 8:13.96; 2. Pine City, 8:22.21. Discus — 1. Josh Monreal, Proc, 149-0; 2. Benjamin Harker, GR, 139-10; High jump — 1. Max Williams, RR, 5-11; 2. Blake Siefert, CL, 5-10; Long jump — 1, Nick Bovitz, NB, 22-1.75; 2. Colton Johnson, GR, 20-8.25; Pole vault — 1, Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 12-8; 2. Elias Hallan, 12-3; Shot put — 1. Monreal, Proc, 52-2.5; 2. Noah Mitchell, RR, 48-11; Triple jump — 1. Matthew Erickson, Clq, 43-8; 2. Bovitz, NB, 73-7.5.

GIRLS

Teams

North Branch 145, 2. Chisago Lakes 122, 3. Cloquet 95, 4. Pine City 71, 5. Hibbing 65, 6. Hermantown 63.5, 7. Proctor and Rock Ridge 41, 9. Grand Rapids 27, 10. Mora 24.5, 11. Duluth Denfeld 7.

100 — 1. Dakota Esget, NB, 12.72; 2. Kellyn Biondi, Herm, 12.73; 100 hurdles — 1. Hatatu Killeen, CL, 15.81; 2. Shaeyna Andreotti, NB, 15.91; 200 — 1. Lizzy Fultz, RR, 26.01; 2. Sophia Thorsen, NB, 26.02; 300 hurdles — 1. Ella Kuhlman, NB, 46.74; 2. CL, Ava Bringgold, 46.76; 400 — Alexa Shepherd, Clq, 1:00.36; 2. Derrian Dick, NB, 1:00.89; 800 — 1. Emery Maki, Hib, 2:20.41; 2. Madison Whitman, NB, 2:24.28; 1600 — 1. Kaia Osmundson, CL, 5:16.02; 2. Annika Hall, CL, 5:16.39; 1. Hall, CL, 11:44.15; 2. Osmundson, CL, 11:54.04; 4x100 relay — 1. Chisago Lakes, 49.54; 2. North Branch, 50.30; 4x200 relay — 1. North Branch, 1:45.79; 2. Hermantown (Liv Birkeland, Lauryn Biondi, K. Biondi, Adaeze Enemuoh), 1:47.60; 4x400 relay — 1 . North Branch, 4:04.55; 2. Chisago Lakes, 4:10.23; 4x800 relay — 1. Cloquet (Lauren Hughes, Erin Soup Loeb, Charlotte Ripp, Shepherd), 9:44.00; 2. Hibbing (Geli Stenson, Gianna Figueroa, Tara Hertling, Maki), 9:46.46. Discus — 1, Seija Suominen, Clq, 116-5; 2. Maggie Smetana, PC, 114-6; High jump — 1. Taylor Wick, Clq, 5-1; 2. Bringgold, CL, 5-0; Long jump — 1. Whitman, NB, 17-0.5; 2. Wick, Clq, 16-9.25; Pole vault — Ella Dick, NB, 10-4; 2. Josie Hanttula, GR, 10-0; Shot put — 1. Lena Roubinek, PC, 36-8; 2. Abigail, Sullivan, Hib, 35-2.75; Triple jump — 1. Wick, Clq, 36-11; 2. Asaysha Olson, NB, 34-5.

Abigail Sullivan of Hibbing participates in the shot put during the Section 7AA track and field championships Saturday, June 3 at Cheever Field in Hibbing. Sullivan would finish second in the event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Max Williams of Rock Ridge clears the bar while participating in the high jump during the Section 7AA track and field championships Saturday, June 3 at Cheever Field in Hibbing. Williams went on to win the event. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Matthew Erickson of Cloquet clears the bar while participating in the high jump during the Section 7AA track and field championships Saturday, June 3 at Cheever Field in Hibbing. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dakota Esget of North Branch, fourth from right, holds on to win the 100 meter dash during the Section 7AA track and field championships Saturday, June 3 at Cheever Field in Hibbing. Kellyn Biondi of Hermantown, second from right, finished second and qualified for state. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Tayven Peterson of Mora clears the last hurdle on his way to victory in the 110 meter hurdles during the Section 7AA track and field championships Saturday, June 3 at Cheever Field in Hibbing. Cody Evers of Proctor, fourth from left, would finish second and qualify for state. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Athletes compete in the 4x800 meter relay during the Section 7AA track and field championships Saturday, June 3 at Cheever Field in Hibbing. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune

Dick Ostroot fires the starter pistol during an event at the Section 7AA track and field championships Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Cheever Field in Hibbing. Dan Williamson / Duluth News Tribune