Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Proctor goes winless at Division II state Legion baseball tourney

Proctor lost to La Crescent in the state quarterfinal and Roseau in the consolation semifinal.

Hermantown defeats Proctor in baseball at Terry Egerdahl Field
Wyatt Mineheine (21) of Proctor pitches the ball during a 2023 high school game against Hermantown at Terry Egerdahl Field in Proctor. Mineheine allowed three hits and only one earned run in Proctor American Legion Post 106's loss to La Crescent.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 9:20 PM

ROSEAU — Trailing Roseau American Legion Post 24 4-0 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday, Proctor American Legion Post 106’s Blake Imhoff belted a double into centerfield and drove home Dominic Gingerelli.

The hit started a three-run rally for the team, but they wouldn’t find the equalizer over the final inning and a third and Proctor was eliminated from the Minnesota Senior Division II American Legion baseball tournament.

Proctor fell in the Division II quarterfinal to La Crescent American Legion Post 595 4-0 Friday.

Kennan Reyelts went 2-for-3 with an RBI and allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings against Roseau.

Wyatt Mineheine allowed three hits and three runs — one earned — over five innings and struck out three in the loss to La Crescent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proctor advanced to the state tournament with a 5-2 win over Ely in the Division II Northeast Substate tournament July 22 in Proctor.

boys playing baseball
Prep
American Legion baseball: Duluth bats come alive for postseason
The Duluth Cubs Legion Post 71 exploded for 67 runs on 69 hits in six substate tournament games last weekend in Hibbing.
5d ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Player shoots ball.
Prep
Superior basketball looks to capitalize on youth, experience
5d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Player dribbles to hoop.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Roles changing for Esko’s Spindler, Gabel
6d ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Player dunks basketball.
Prep
Hermantown transfer addition raises 2023-24 expectations
6d ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3200840+state-patrol-emblem.jpg
Minnesota
State trooper kills man in confrontation along I-94 in Minneapolis
3h ago
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News
Husky Refinery c01.JPG
Wisconsin
Superior refinery still hasn't resumed full operations
9h ago
 · 
By  Danielle Kaeding / Wisconsin Public Radio
ef8b7f-20230728-marijuana1101-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Ready, set, grow: Minnesota to enter era of legal marijuana
10h ago
 · 
By  Mark Zdechlik / MPR News
skier at Lutsen Mountains
Local
Lutsen Mountains seeks delay on decision to expand ski resort
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers