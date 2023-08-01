Proctor goes winless at Division II state Legion baseball tourney

ROSEAU — Trailing Roseau American Legion Post 24 4-0 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday, Proctor American Legion Post 106’s Blake Imhoff belted a double into centerfield and drove home Dominic Gingerelli.

The hit started a three-run rally for the team, but they wouldn’t find the equalizer over the final inning and a third and Proctor was eliminated from the Minnesota Senior Division II American Legion baseball tournament.

Proctor fell in the Division II quarterfinal to La Crescent American Legion Post 595 4-0 Friday.

Kennan Reyelts went 2-for-3 with an RBI and allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings against Roseau.

Wyatt Mineheine allowed three hits and three runs — one earned — over five innings and struck out three in the loss to La Crescent.

Proctor advanced to the state tournament with a 5-2 win over Ely in the Division II Northeast Substate tournament July 22 in Proctor.