Proctor edged by St. Agnes in Class AA softball semis

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. — On a day full of fine margins, one too many of them went against the Proctor Rails on Thursday.

St. Agnes defeated the Rails 2-1 in a Class AA state softball quarterfinal at Caswell Park. Though the Rails had a hit in every inning but one, the Aggies scored both their runs without the benefit of a hit on a single play in the second inning.

"If you have a pitcher who gives up one hit, and the defense plays pretty good for the most part, you should win a game like that and it's a shame that we didn't," Proctor coach Bud Joyce said.

After back-to-back runners reached for the Aggies with one out and advanced on a passed ball, Gianna Regep hit into a fielder's choice at shortstop. As Angela Proper scored from third, the throw to first glanced off Sophie Parendo's glove, allowing Rosella Berthaiume to round third and give the Aggies the lead.

"We played pretty good for the most part. The error we had wasn't the reason we lost, we just didn't get a key hit when we needed it," Joyce said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proctor pitcher Maddy Walsh allowed only the two runs, one hit (a one-out single in the first inning) and struck out 11 in the hard-luck loss.

Parendo swung the Rails' hottest stick, leading the game off with a triple and scoring in the bottom of the first. She had a double with one out in the fourth.

Singles from Walsh and Emma Shelton allowed Proctor to load the bases in the sixth, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Brooklynne Patterson kept Proctor in it in the bottom of the seventh by an inch when the umpire ruled the first baseman didn't have control of a throw on a grounder to third that would have ended the game, but Walsh hit another grounder to the same location and the Aggies made the play to end it.

Proper, the Aggies pitcher, scattered seven Proctor hits and a walk, striking out nine.

Parendo and Walsh had two hits apiece for the Rails, who'll face Watertown-Mayer in a consolation game later Thursday.