Prep volleyball: Libero ‘best fit’ for Spartans’ Hering this year

MAPLE — Superior’s Savanna Hering was all over the place Tuesday during the Spartans’ 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-20) win over Northwestern.

Whether it was playing a ball off the rafters, a second-set ace or keeping the ball alive for her teammates late in the third set, Hering was wherever coach Brenda Pluntz needed her.

That’s exactly what a libero is supposed to do. The funny thing is, last season, Hering played outside hitter for the Spartans.

“We had a lot of experience with libero last year and I just needed another outside hitter,” Pluntz said. “She was mostly a back row person in her club career, she just took on that role when we needed it and she did great.”

Now back in her natural position — with a row of strong hitters up front — Hering got 17 digs and was a difference-maker for a Spartan squad not lacking in senior leadership. Superior has five other seniors, including middle blocker Sophie Linden and setter Carlie Lohman as well as junior outside hitter Tarah Yliniemi.

“There’s definitely a difference for sure,” Hering said. “I just want to do what’s best for the team, if the coach thinks I’m best in this position, that’s what I’m going to play, but I definitely think this is the best fit for me this year.”

Ylineimi led all players with 11 kills, while Lohman had 22 assists and Linden had eight kills for the Spartans.

Superior’s Carlie Lohman (4) sets the ball to Kloe Zentkowski (2) in the second set of the Spartans' match with Northwestern in Maple on Tuesday evening, Aug. 29. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

As one of the seniors on an experienced Spartans squad, Hering is a “quiet leader” with “great volleyball knowledge,” according to Pluntz. That leadership came in handy in the second set when senior hitter Mahlea Waters was lost to an injury.

“We do have some freshmen on the team and I think they have a lot of potential — they’re definitely growing as players,” Hering said. “Two of the younger girls were playing tonight and they did super well. We just need to make sure they feel confident on the court.”

Superior’s Kloe Zentkowski (2) hits the ball over the net in the first set of the Spartans' match with Northwestern in Maple on Tuesday evening, Aug. 29. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Tigers improving ‘every time we step on the floor’

Northwestern’s Shelby Hessel (8) goes up for a kill in the second set of the Tigers' match with Superior in Maple on Tuesday evening, Aug. 29. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwestern struggled to control the ball early and couldn’t keep up with the Spartans in the first two sets.

Sophomore Shelby Hessel finished with 10 kills and 13 digs for the Tigers and coach Charlie Hessel was impressed with the progress his team showed after a tournament last week in Onalaska. Hessel, an outside hitter, and setter Addison Hanson are the only Tigers with significant varsity experience, according to coach Hessel.

Northwestern’s Haylei Wermter (12) passes a serve in the first set of the Tigers' match with Superior in Maple on Tuesday evening, Aug. 29. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We’re trying to get used to the speed of the game because not many girls have played at this level,” coach Hessel said. “The communication is getting better, they’re figuring out how to play on the floor with each other. At Onalaska, we had some balls hitting the floor on the offensive side that we really should have gotten that we just didn’t get. There were a lot less of those tonight.”

Northwestern’s Jillian Kunert (11) eyes up the ball before hitting it over in the first set of the Tigers' match with Superior in Maple on Tuesday evening, Aug. 29. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hessel knows the Spartans have some “pretty powerful girls” hitting up front, but Northwestern handled their attack better than last week and growth is always the goal.

“They hit the ball well and made it difficult for us,” coach Hessel said. “We didn’t have a lot of easy opportunities, but some balls that we weren’t playing in Onalaska, we played them better. Every time we step on the floor we’re getting a little bit better.”

Superior will next play at Duluth Marshall at 7 p.m. Sept. 9.

Northwestern will next play at Rice Lake at 7 p.m. Sept. 12.