Prep track and field: Tate Nelson of Two Harbors steals the show at state meet

ST. MICHAEL — Two Harbors sophomore Tate Nelson made quite the first impression in his first trip to the Class A state track and field meet on Friday at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The multi-sport athlete was crowned as champion in the 100 meter dash after running an 11.00 to narrowly edge Chatfield’s Sam Backer. Nelson’s big day continued with a first-place finish in the long jump (22-05.75) and a runner-up finish in the 200 meter (22.44).

“It feels awesome,” Nelson said after receiving his medal for the 100-meter dash. “Ever since I didn't make it to state last year in the 100, my goal has been to be the best I can and this is what I achieved this year.”

Nelson previously placed third in the 100-meter dash at last year’s Section 7A meet behind Esko 2022 grads Mason Perich and Braden Lowe.

Two Harbors sophomore Tate Nelson competes in the long jump at the Class A state track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Friday, June 9. He won the competition with his last jump. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

In the time since, he said his training has pushed him to be his best, as reflected by Friday’s performance.

“We go in on weekends, get lots of starts in, do lots of workouts, stuff like that. Then we really weight train hard throughout the year,” he said. “We just really try to get stronger and everything and help us with the 100,” he said.

The Agates boys’ team, which included just Nelson and senior Ian Thorpe took second in the overall team standings behind only St. Croix Lutheran, with a score of 35.

The Section 7A champion girls’ team of Two Harbors placed sixth in the standings with strong showings in the 800- and 1,600-meter relay events.

The 800 relay team, made up of Trinity Giddings, Jenna Marxhausen, Karly Holm and Delaney Nelson, set a new school record with a time of 1:44.85, placing fourth in the field of nine.

Two Harbors' Trinity Giddings competes in the 400-meter dash at the Class A state track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Friday, June 9. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Giddings said the team had set a goal of cracking the top five entering Friday’s race.

“Honestly that was our goal,” she said. “And before there was somebody ranked like 1:44 ahead of us and we were ranked 1:46 and we were like wow, that’s crazy, and then we ran a 1:44. So we’re just happy that we PRed.”

The 1,600 relay team of Grace Swanson, Marxhausen, Giddings, Gordon had the best showing, with a second-place finish with a time of 4:02.99.

Giddings and teammate Grace Swanson carried the success over into the 400 meter dash, where the two placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Best of the rest

Esko senior thrower Wyatt Hudspith followed up his fifth-place finish in the shot put on Thursday with another strong performance in the discus. Hudspith uncorked a throw of 154-6 to place fourth in the field of 16.

Cromwell-Wright’s 1,600 relay team of Noah Foster, Roma Jacques, Dylan Nyberg and Liam Schoenberg, placed third with a time of 3:27.39.

“Everyone is a big piece — regardless of who’s the fastest and the slowest. Everyone needs to show up and run their time and hopefully we can get the best place that we can at the end of the day,” Foster said of the team’s mentality.

Jacques’ mark of 50.64 in the 400 meter dash resulted in a fifth-place finish.

Foster finished third in the 3,200 meter on Thursday after running a 9:29.60.

Cromwell-Wright's Roma Jacques competes in the 400-meter dash at the Class A state track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Friday, June 9. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Esko senior Wyatt Hudspith follows through on a discus throw at the Class A state track meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, Friday, June 9. Jake Przytarski / Cloquet Pine Journal

Minnesota State Track and Field Championships

At St. Michael-Albertville High School

Friday’s Finals Results

(Winners and Northland Finishers)

Class A

Boys

Teams

1. St. Croix Lutheran, 41; 2. Two Harbors, 35; 3. Perham, 34; 4. Montevideo, 33; 5. Chatfield, 32; 6. Park Rapids Area; 7. (tie) St. Charles and Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 29; 9. (tie) St. John’s Prep and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 28; 11. Minnehaha Academy, 26; 12. (tie) Cromwell-Wright, Nova Classical Academy, Minneapolis North Community, 25; 15. (tie) Sauk Centre, BOLD/BLH, Luverne, 24; 32. Esko; 56. Moose Lake-Willow River

Individuals

100 — 1. Tate Nelson, Two Harbors, 11.00; 200 — 1. RJ Sylak, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 22.25; 2. Nelson, TH, 22.44; 400 — 1. Sylak, Z-M, 49.83; Roma Jacques, Cromwell-Wright, 50.64; 800 — 1. Brandon Kampsen, Sauk Centre, 1:53.56; 1,600 — 1. Kampsen, SC, 4:18.50; Ian Thorpe, TH, 4:26.45; Jack Riley, Carlton-Wrenshall, 4:34.91; 110 hurdles — 1. Jonathan Cheney, Pierz, 14.81; 300 hurdles — 1. Griffin Paulsen, St. Croix Lutheran, 38.97; 400 relay — 1. Minneapolis North, 42.72; 800 relay — 1. Chatfield, 1:29.43; 1,600 relay — 1. Mt. Lake Area-Comfrey, 3:24.22; 3. C-W (Noah Foster, Jacques, Dylan Nyberg, Lian Schoenberg), 3:27.39; 3,200 relay — 1. St. John’s Prep, 7:58.08; 6. C-W (Phoenix Anderson, Nyberg, Foster, Jacques), 8:06.50; high jump — 1.Tysen Grinde, Caledonia/Spring Grove, 6-06.00; 17. (tie) Braedyn Male, Esko, 6-00.00; long jump — 1. Nelson, TH, 22-05.75; discus — 1. Luke Hartung, Park Rapids Area 168-05; 4. Wyatt Hudspith, Esko, 154-06.

Class A

Girls

Teams

1. Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball, 70; 2. Minnehaha Academy, 49; 3. Perham, 46; 4. Luverne, 45; 5. GMLOKS, 43; 6. Two Harbors, 33; 7. Park Rapids Area, 32; 8. Murray County Central, 30; 9. Nevis, 27; 10. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 25.

Individuals