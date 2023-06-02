Prep track and field: Despite disappointing finish, Duluth East’s Ziring ‘not done’

DULUTH — Late Monday afternoon, the Duluth East track team was having a relaxed practice at Ordean Stadium.

Senior Leif Ziring was trying to fine-tune his pole vault with a couple other Greyhounds athletes ahead of the Section 7AAA meet Wednesday in Forest Lake.

Coach Tim Visina set the practice bar to what Ziring thought was 13 feet, 4 inches — the height required to automatically qualify for the state meet.

Ziring easily cleared the rubber band practice bar and as he got up, Visina said “That was 13-10.”

Duluth East senior Leif Ziring, right, talks with vaults coach Tim Visina during the Matt Kero Invitational May 12 at Public School Stadium. Ziring broke the Greyhounds school record at the meet with a vault of 14 feet, 3 inches. Lisa Malcomb / For the News Tribune

It’s a trick Visina has pulled with some regularity on the Greyhound vaulters, but it typically helps with confidence when they get to meets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ziring took the Duluth East school record by more than 18 inches at the Matt Kero Invitational May 12 at Public School Stadium and was fourth in Class AAA in 2022.

Unfortunately, when Ziring got to the Section 7AAA preliminaries Wednesday at Forest Lake High School, he only cleared 12-10, failing to advance to Friday’s finals or the state meet next week at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The cold, wet spring limited the outdoor practice time for track teams across northern Minnesota and left a number of them playing catchup all season, including Ziring. Ziring had already broken the Greyhound record as a junior, but was able to do it again with a top height at PSS of 14-3.

Duluth East pole vaulter Leif Ziring clears the bar during the Matt Kero Invitational May 12 at Public School Stadium. Ziring set a new school record with a vault of 14 feet, 3 inches at the meet. Lisa Malcomb / For the News Tribune

The East senior said the complexity of pole vault is what initially attracted him to the sport a few years ago.

“It’s like you’re competing against yourself every time, just trying to get higher,” Ziring said. “It’s like a puzzle you’re trying to work out — what can I do a bit better to get just a little bit higher.”

Ziring said, like many pole vaulters, has “a tendency to do stuff that’s dangerous,” like hanging off a train bridge or any number of crazy jumps, but his mother — Sarah Ziring — knows her son has plenty of “self-preservation.”

Duluth East students watch as senior Leif Ziring attempts to set a new school pole vault record at the Matt Kero Invitational May 12 at Public School Stadium. Lisa Malcomb / For the News Tribune

“He’s always been very calculated in what he tries,” Sarah said. “When he was just a tiny kid he would practice something over and over until he could get it right. I don’t think he really takes risks unless he knows that he can be successful at it. He’s not the kid that jumps without looking.”

Ziring is also a state-qualifying swimmer, this year he also qualified for the state meet as a diver, which he found more intimidating than pole vault.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was much scarier than pole vaulting,” he said. “I was improving really fast and my coach was trying to push me and he told me to do a triple. I over-rotated and landed on my face and I had to get checked for a concussion. After that I finished strong — it was a fun season and I met a lot of good guys.”

The Section 7AAA track meet didn’t go how Ziring envisioned it, but he will have more chances to improve and get higher when he competes next season at Wisconsin-Stout.

“I mean — it sucked,” Ziring said. “But it is what it is and I’m not done.”