Prep softball: Where Superior goes, 'Louie the Lion' follows

SUPERIOR — When she went to McDonald’s at 21st and Tower in Superior more than two years ago, Superior senior Indigo Fish wasn’t looking for a lucky charm.

The Spartans had a doubleheader and after the first game there was a big break. Fish, Haley Zembo and several of the Spartans went to get lunch at McDonald's.

Fish ordered a Chicken McNugget Happy Meal and the toy inside was a Beanie Baby named “Louie the Lion.”

Superior’s Indigo Fish holds Louie the Lion during softball practice at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Monday afternoon, June 5. Louie lives in Fish’s back pocket during the game and will make his second trip to the WIAA State Tournament when the Spartans play on Thursday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“We just thought it was cute and funny,” Fish said. “I just thought it was a joke — it made people laugh and get a kick out of it.”

For the later game, Fish tucked Louie in her back pocket with just his head sticking out and the Spartans won. Not one to mess with a good thing, Fish has kept Louie in her back pocket in every Spartan game since — a stretch where they’ve lost just three games the last two seasons and they are heading into their second straight state tournament, with a perfect 25-0 record.

“Ever since she’s done it, I feel like we’ve had good luck with it,” fellow senior Emma Raye said.

Raye, the Spartans catcher and a Northwestern commit, and Fish have developed an uncanny connection and Louie could well serve as a warning to opposing baserunners. Raye is regularly able to throw out runners straying too far off first base, including a game-ending pick-off in the WIAA regional semifinal last year.

Superior’s Indigo Fish looks up after diving back to first base as Louie the Lion goes along for the ride during the Spartans game with Menomonie in April. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Indigo kind of knows when it’s coming,” Raye said. “She’s the only first baseman that really anticipates when my ball is coming down to first. She knows my range really well, so when they do stray off, she knows it’s coming. She’s good at getting the tag down to get those runners out.”

That is, if there are any baserunners. Zembo has allowed one hit or less in eight games this season, half of which are no-hitters. She was particularly effective in the regional final against Stevens Point Area June 1 when she allowed one hit and struck out 12 over seven innings in a 1-0 win.

Zembo, Fish and Raye have been playing together on one team or another for years, starting with their 10-and-under teams. The girls have worked and played together, gone to school together and Louie’s become a bit of a symbol for the team they’ve built at Superior.

“We’re together all the time,” Zembo said. “When you look at it, it brings back memories and shows that we have a bigger connection off the field…We’re not forced to be together — we want to be together, no matter where we are.”

Sophomore Ari Robillard said she didn’t realize Fish was playing with Louie in her back pocket for the first three or four games last season, but the stuffed lion has come to represent the Spartans and is a reflection of Fish’s personality and its impact on the team.

Superior’s Indigo Fish (5) makes a play at first base with Louie the Lion in her back pocket during the Spartans Section Championship game in Marshfield on Thursday, June 1. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“It totally encompasses her personality,” Robillard said. “She just has the kind of personality where you never really know what to expect.”

Typically quiet, Robillard said Fish has a sarcastic sense of humor and you never know when a wry comment is just around the corner.

“Anything that she does say, you’re just like, ‘OK, yeah, I can see that,” Robillard said.

Fish plans to play softball at Wisconsin-Superior next year and said she’s not sure if she will continue to play with Louie in her back pocket.

Raye, however, thinks — depending on what happens in Madison later this week — Louie could find a new home in the Spartans’ trophy case.

“We have to,” Raye said of the idea.

The Spartans are headed to their second straight state tournament as the second seed, but just getting there won’t be enough this year.

Superior’s Indigo Fish (5) makes a grab at first base as a DC Everest player dives back to the base while Louie the Lion gets a front row seat during the Spartans playoff game in Superior on May 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

“Last year was more of an accomplishment just to get to state,” Raye said. “We won a game and that in itself was huge, because when was the last time Superior went to state? But now this year, going undefeated and making it to state again, I feel like we have to go all the way this time having that experience underneath our belt and knowing what to expect down there.”

Zembo said she’s excited for a second chance to play at the state tournament, but is she nervous?

“A lot of people ask me if I’m nervous and I’m not nervous at all because I have confidence that we’re going to do well,” Zembo said. “I think when I get there, the first pitch will be nervous, but after that I’ll be fine.”

The Spartans will face Menomonee Falls in the WIAA Division 1 quarterfinal at 8 a.m. Thursday at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

Proctor ready for second straight state tournament

Proctor’s Maddy Walsh (7) delivers a pitch in the second inning of the Rails’ 5-0 loss to Superior in Proctor for the Lake Superior Conference title Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022. Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram

Emma Shelton’s walk-off single Thursday gave Proctor a 4-3 win over Rock Ridge and a second straight berth in the Minnesota Class AA tournament.

The Rails were seeded third in the tournament and will face St. Agnes in the state quarterfinal at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Last season, the Rails fell 3-2 to Chatfield in the state championship game. Pitcher Maddy Walsh has the Rails ready to contend for another state title, but there will be plenty of competition, coach Bud Joyce said after the Rock Ridge game.

“We do have some experience after last year, but every team has been there — that’s the best eight teams in our class,” Joyce said. “I’m sure they’re just as experienced as us. I’ve been looking at who’s left and trying to figure out where we might sit, but regardless it will be a tough game either way and the girls will just have to respond and hopefully they do that.”

Rebels ‘focused and ready’ for return to state

Sandra Ribich (21) of Moose Lake / Willow River hits the ball against Silver Bay during the Section 7A softball championship at Braun Park on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Cloquet. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Moose Lake/Willow River also repeated as Section 7A champion with a 5-0 win over Silver Bay Thursday.

The Rebels advanced to the state championship game and looked to take home the Class A title when Sandra Ribich looked to have hit a walk-off home run in extra innings, but Nicollet’s Brooklyn Bode reached over the fence for the catch and the Raiders took home the title.

This season coach Kelly Goeb said MLWR will be better prepared for the atmosphere at Caswell Park.

“I think the girls are really focused and ready to go,” Goeb said. “This is what we’ve been shooting for all season, so we’re excited to get back there and we know what to expect. We won’t be so gobstopped when we walk and there’s all these people there. I think they’re focused and they’re ready to play some good ball.”

The Rebels are seeded third in the state tournament and well face New Ulm Cathedral at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Caswell Park in North Mankato.