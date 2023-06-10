99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Prep softball: Avery Visger’s three hits lead Superior into state championship game

The Spartans will face the winners of Kaukauna and Oak Creek in the state championship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Madison.

Player celebrates a triple.
Superior’s Avery Visger (4) yells after hitting a triple in the third inning of the Spartans' semifinal game victory over Sun Prairie East at the WIAA state tournament at Goodman Diamond on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison on Friday night, June 9.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 10:27 PM

MADISON — It wasn’t Emma Raye, Melania Luostari or Indigo Fish and their gaudy stats who figured out Sun Prairie East pitcher Tayler Baker Thursday in the Wisconsin Division 1 softball semifinal at Goodman Diamond.

It was Avery Visger and her .145 batting average that went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored in a 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

The Spartans opened up a 3-0 lead, but Sun Prairie scored twice in the top of the fifth, aided by three Superior errors.

The Spartans responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and held the Cardinals scoreless the rest of the way.

Paige “Peeps” Johnson and Melania Luostart each had RBIs for Superior and Haley Zembo allowed six hits and three runs over seven innings and five strikeouts.

The teams committed nine combined errors in the game, including five by the Spartans.

