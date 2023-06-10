Prep softball: Avery Visger’s three hits lead Superior into state championship game

MADISON — It wasn’t Emma Raye, Melania Luostari or Indigo Fish and their gaudy stats who figured out Sun Prairie East pitcher Tayler Baker Thursday in the Wisconsin Division 1 softball semifinal at Goodman Diamond.

It was Avery Visger and her .145 batting average that went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored in a 6-3 win over the Cardinals.

The Spartans opened up a 3-0 lead, but Sun Prairie scored twice in the top of the fifth, aided by three Superior errors.

The Spartans responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and held the Cardinals scoreless the rest of the way.

Paige “Peeps” Johnson and Melania Luostart each had RBIs for Superior and Haley Zembo allowed six hits and three runs over seven innings and five strikeouts.

The teams committed nine combined errors in the game, including five by the Spartans.

