Prep softball: Superior outlasts Menomonie Falls for spot in state semifinal

MADISON — With a one-run lead and a runner on base in the top of the seventh, Menomonie Falls' Sam Goss tried to lay down a bunt in the Wisconsin Division 1 quarterfinal Thursday morning at Goodman Diamond.

Instead, she popped the bunt up, and Superior catcher Emma Raye lunged and caught the ball for the out. Not content with just one, Raye threw down the first base line to double off Alyssa Brittman.

In the next at-bat, Caytlyn Conroy flied out to Gabbi Saari to give the Superior softball team a 6-5 win and a spot in the state semifinal Friday at 7 p.m.

Raye hit a solo home run over the center field wall in the fourth inning, and Saari was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Pitcher Haley Zembo allowed six hits and five runs over seven innings and struck out 12 batters.

This story will be updated.

