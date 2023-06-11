Prep softball: Superior falls in state championship game

MADISON — It wasn’t the end Superior was looking for, but the Spartans still made history at the Wisconsin Division 1 state tournament Saturday at Goodman Diamond.

Superior pitcher Haley Zembo was excellent in the circle, but Kaukauna scattered enough hits to take a 4-0 win, its third consecutive state title and its 81st consecutive win.

Zembo allowed six hits and four runs over six innings and struck out four, but Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year Karly Meredith was just a little bit better. Meredith allowed five hits over seven innings and struck out four in the win for the Galloping Ghosts.

After six innings of struggles, Alayna DeGraef and Grace Hanson had back to back hits in an attempt to start a rally with one out. Instead of giving up any runs, Meredith forced Avery Visger to pop out and then struck out Paige “Peeps” Johnson to end the game.

Meredith also had two RBIs for Kaukauna, while Emma Raye, Melania Luostari and Visger had the other hits for Superior.

