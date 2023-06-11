99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
Sports Prep

Prep softball: Superior falls in state championship game

Spartans pitcher Haley Zembo held Kaukauna in check for most of the game, but the Spartans couldn’t put together enough hits.

Superior player gives pregame speech.
Superior senior Emma Raye, 27, speaks to her teammates before the Spartans' Wisconsin Division 1 state championship matchup against Kaukauna on Saturday, June 10, at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 8:35 PM

MADISON — It wasn’t the end Superior was looking for, but the Spartans still made history at the Wisconsin Division 1 state tournament Saturday at Goodman Diamond.

Superior pitcher Haley Zembo was excellent in the circle, but Kaukauna scattered enough hits to take a 4-0 win, its third consecutive state title and its 81st consecutive win.

Zembo allowed six hits and four runs over six innings and struck out four, but Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year Karly Meredith was just a little bit better. Meredith allowed five hits over seven innings and struck out four in the win for the Galloping Ghosts.

After six innings of struggles, Alayna DeGraef and Grace Hanson had back to back hits in an attempt to start a rally with one out. Instead of giving up any runs, Meredith forced Avery Visger to pop out and then struck out Paige “Peeps” Johnson to end the game.

Meredith also had two RBIs for Kaukauna, while Emma Raye, Melania Luostari and Visger had the other hits for Superior.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE ABOUT SUPERIOR SOFTBALL

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
What To Read Next
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep report: Esko, South Ridge top seeds for state baseball
June 10, 2023 08:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school students compete in track events
Prep
Prep track and field: Rock Ridge's Stocke 'doubles up' with 800 and 1,600 meter titles
June 10, 2023 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
State track meet
Prep
Prep track and field: Tate Nelson of Two Harbors steals the show at state meet
June 09, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Players cheer from dugout.
Prep
Prep softball: Despite injury, Superior’s Ari Robillard keeps her head in the game
June 09, 2023 06:22 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
IMG_1688.JPG
Local
Weekly Wave: The editing gene runs 24/7
June 09, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
2023 Best of the Best logo_web.jpg
Contests &amp; Auctions
Best of the Best 2023
June 08, 2023 10:32 AM
Husky refinery
Local
Federal agency releases new video detailing Superior refinery explosion, fire
June 10, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien