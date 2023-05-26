Prep softball report: Raye’s grand slam lifts Spartans in playoff win

SUPERIOR — Superior Emma Raye was 4-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, a grand slam and seven RBIs in an 11-0 win over River Falls Thursday in the Wisconsin Division 1 Regional championship game.

As a result of the 10-run rule, Raye’s shot over the centerfield fence ended the game and sent the Spartans to the sectional semifinal Tuesday.

“These playoff games, the sooner they're over, the better,” Superior coach Mike Sather said. “Anything can happen and that ended it, so now we move on to another game and every game is going to be down to the wire.”

Superior’s Ari Robillard (3) high fives Paige Johnson (10) after scoring in the second inning of the Spartans' 11-0 victory over River Falls in five innings on Thursday evening, May 25. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Pitcher Haley Zembo allowed just one hit and struck out nine batters over five innings in the win for Superior.

Gabi Saari went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and Paige Johnson had a double and three runs scored for the Spartans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior will play D.C. Everest in the sectional semifinal Tuesday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior. The Evergreens shut out Wisconsin Rapids to advance Thursday.

“DC has really, really good pitching,” Sather said. “So it will be a challenge, they’re well-coached with a solid defense.”

Superior’s Paige Johnson (10) dabs after getting to second base in the first inning of the Spartans' 11-0 victory over River Falls in five innings on Thursday evening, May 25. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwood/Solon Springs 2, Mellen 1

Northwood/Solon Springs pitcher Lily Borst allowed three hits and one run over seven innings and struck out 9 in a 2-1 win over Mellen in the Wisconsin Division 5 Regional championship Thursday in Minong.

Bailey Monson had two hits, including a double, while Borst was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Green Eagles.

Somerset 2, Northwestern 1

Northwestern sophomore Ellie Peterson allowed six hits and two runs over nine innings and struck out 17, but the Tigers fell to Somerset 2-1 in nine innings in the WIAA Division 3 regional final Thursday.

Annalee Sutherland had two hits and the lone RBI for Northwestern and Karly Nichols had two hits.

Section 7AA

Rock Ridge 9, Esko 0

Rock Ridge’s Taylor Morley allowed two hits over six innings and struck out eight in a 9-0 win over Esko in the second round of the Section 7AA tournament Thursday in Grand Rapids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooklyn Smith and Kylie Marolt both went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, while Ayla Lokkey and Matti Seppi each had two RBIs.

Rock Ridge 5, Mora 2

Rock Ridge’s Lydia Delich allowed six hits and two runs over six innings and struck out three in a 5-2 win over Mora in the Section 7AA tournament Thursday.

Seppi had a hit and two RBIs for the Wolverines.

Lauren Kohlgraf allowed five runs and four hits over seven innings in the loss for the Mustangs.

Esko 6, Greenway 1

Esko senior Avery Kuklinski was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in a 6-1 win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA tournament in Grand Rapids.

Rilee Durovec also had a hit and two RBIs, while Kaelyn Fox allowed four hits and one run over seven innings.

Miranda Gernander allowed eight hits and six runs over seven innings in the loss for the Titans.

Proctor 3, Rush City 1

Proctor senior Maddy Walsh allowed just one hit and one run over seven innings and struck out 10 in a 3-1 win over Rush City in the second round of the Section 7AA tournament Thursday in Grand Rapids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lily Hart went 2-for-2 with two doubles and Anika Burke had a double and two RBIs for the Rails.

Proctor 2, International Falls 1

Proctor’s Brooklynne Patterson allowed one hit and one run over seven innings and struck out 11 in a 2-1 win over International Falls in the Section 7AA tournament Thursday in Grand Rapids.

Sophie Parendo hit a triple for the Rails.

Section 7A

Moose Lake/Willow River 10, North Woods 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 9, South Ridge 0

Moose Lake/Willow River emerged unscathed and unscored upon from its first two games in Section 7A play, dropping North Woods 10-0 and South Ridge 9-0 to begin its attempt to return to the state tournament.

In the opener, Alexis Hoffmann tossed a six-inning one-hit shutout, striking out 13. Hallie Klavu led the attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and driving in a pair, while four players, Sandra Ribich, Mackenzie Hoffmann, Lily Kahara and Jorja Jusczak had two hits and an RBI apiece.

Against South Ridge, Sarah Christy struck out 11 Panthers in a two-hit shutout.

The Rebels spread out their hits evenly, with eight players recording one apiece. Christy drove in three runs, while Hattenberger had two RBIs and Klavu stole three bases.

The Rebels will meet Carlton/Wrenshall on Tuesday afternoon, May 30, with the winner claiming the first spot in the section final.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Ridge 3, Silver Bay 2

The Panthers sent the Mariners to the elimination bracket behind a 3-for-5 performance at the plate from Rylee Young, who homered.

Danika Thompson and Natalie Reiniccius had two hits apiece for Silver Bay.

Silver Bay 9, North Woods 1

The Mariners stayed alive with help from two hits and three RBIs from Katie Carpenter. Hope Ernest and Berkley Hoff had two-hit games as well, with Ernest striking out three as the winning pitcher.

Cherry 10, Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

Haily Greenly threw a no-hitter for the Tigers in their postseason opener, facing the minimum 18 batters.

Lydia Greenly went 3-for-4 and both Claire Cushman and Brooke Rinerson had two-hit games.

Barnum 13, Mountain Iron-Buhl 8

The Bombers survived in the elimination bracket despite a 4-for-4 day from MIB’s Elle Otto.

Alizondra Collelo struck out nine to earn the win, while Ava Nyquist and Jacinda Wright had two hits apiece.

PREP SCOREBOARD

SOFTBALL

WIAA Division 1

Superior 11, River Falls 0

WIAA Division 3

Somerset 2, Northwestern 1

WIAA Division 5

Northwood/Solon Springs 2, Mellen 1

Section 7AA

Rock Ridge 5, Mora 2

Esko 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1

Rock Ridge 9, Esko 0

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keeewatin 10, Mora 4

Proctor 2, International Falls 1

Proctor 3, Rush City 1

Section 7A

Cherry 10, Mountain Iron-Buhl 0

Carlton/Wrenshall 1, Barnum 0

Barnum 13, Mountain Iron-Buhl 8

Carlton/Wrenshall 3, Cherry 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 10, North Woods 0

South Ridge 3, Silver Bay 2

Silver Bay 9, North Woods 1

Moose Lake/Willow River 9, South Ridge 0

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior pitcher Haley Zembo (20) throws to first after fielding a ball in the third inning of the Spartans 11-0 victory over River Falls in five innings on Thursday evening, May 25, 2023. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram