Prep softball report: Raye homers twice as Spartans set up sectional final

Emma Raye homered twice for Superior, which was more than enough to support a 15-strikeout game from Haley Zembo as Superior shut down DC Everest 3-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal.

The Spartans will go to Marshfield on Thursday to face Stevens Point Arena for a berth in the state tournament in a rematch of last year's sectional championship game.

Raye broke a scoreless tie with a one-out dinger to center, then recorded another shot in the fifth, this time bringing Avery Visger in with her.

Meanwhile, Zembo was in control. She recorded her first 13 outs via K and did not allow an Everest runner past first base, allowing only one hit and two walks for the game.

Raye finished 3-for-3, while Visger, Melania Luostari and Alayna DeGraef all doubled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior’s Emma Raye (27) fires to first base after fielding a bunt in front of Spartan pitcher Haley Zembo (20) in the fifth inning of the playoff game against DC Everest on Tuesday, May 30. Raye had two home runs on the night and three RBIs in Superior’s 3-0 win. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Section 7AAA

Grand Rapids 8, Hermantown 7

Addison Linder's solo homer in the top of the eighth inning doomed the Hawks' season in an elimination bracket thriller on Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

The Hawks appeared to be rolling, up 7-1 through six innings, but fell victim to a furious comeback from the Thunderhawks, who knotted the game in their last scheduled at-bat. The first seven Thunderhawks of the inning reached base, and singles from Adrienne Venditto and Lindsey Tulla brought in Rapids' sixth and seventh runs, respectively.

Rapids' go-ahead run was erased on a play at the plate to end the top of the seventh, but Linder led off the eighth with the go-ahead run and pitcher Alexandra Klous retired the side in order in the eighth to extend Rapids' season.

Venditte, Tulla and Brielle Metzgar finished with three hits apiece for Rapids. Klous pitched 3 2/3 innings of one-hit scoreless relief to keep her team in the game.

For Hermantown, Lindsey Ewer, Jadyn Lind and Mikayla Sweeney finished with two hits apiece, Sweeney driving in two runs with her pair of doubles.

Rapids went on to lose to North Branch 7-3 and was eliminated, setting up a 7AAA section final between Chisago Lakes and North Branch on Thursday in Forest Lake.

Section 7A

Moose Lake/Willow River 4, Carlton/Wrenshall 1

The Rebels booked a return trip to the Section 7A title game and made some marks in the history books to boot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Christy threw six perfect innings for MLWR and reached 500 career strikeouts before surrendering three hits and a late run in the winner's bracket semifinal in Grand Rapids.

Lily Kahara was 2-for-2 with a triple and drove in two for the winners.

Abby Mitchell allowed five runs on four hits for the Raptors.

Silver Bay 2, Carlton/Wrenshall 0

Silver Bay’s Danika Thompson hit an RBI double and Maddy Ollman had an RBI single in the top of the first inning and that was all pitcher Hope Ernest would need in a 2-0 win over Carlton-Wrenshall.

Ernest allowed six hits and two runs over seven innings in the win, while the Raptors Abby Mitchell also allowed six hits and struck out 15 batters.

With the win, Silver Bay advances to play Moose Lake/Willow River in the Section 7A championship game at 4 p.m. Thursday at Braun Park in Cloquet.

Silver Bay 4, Cherry 2

Locked in a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning, Brooke Velcheff hit a two-RBI double and Hope Ernest had an RBI single to lead Silver Bay to a 4-2 victory over Cherry in the second of three elimination games the Mariners won on Tuesday.

Ernest allowed seven hits and two runs over seven innings in the win for the Mariners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey Greenly allowed six hits and struck out 12 in the loss for Cherry, which had bounced Barnum 1-0 in a pitcher's duel in an earlier elimination game.

Silver Bay 8, South Ridge 7

Silver Bay’s Maddy Ollman went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs as the Mariners eliminated 8-7 South Ridge from the Section 7A tournament Thursday in Grand Rapids.

The Panthers jumped out to a four-run lead early, but Silver Bay rallied for five in the third and hung on for the win.

Lily Josephson had a home run and two RBIs in the loss for South Ridge.

WISCONSIN

Northwood/Solon Springs 12, Drummond 2

The Green Eagles rolled into the sectional final by dumping top-seeded Drummond in five innings on its home field.

N/SS led 5-2 after an inning, then iced the game with seven in the top of the fifth. Seven N/SS players had hits, with Izzy Golembiewski and Emily Adrihan notching three apiece and Bailey Monson and Lily Borst finishing with two.

Borst pitched and allowed two unearned runs on just one hit over five innings. She struck out seven and walked one.

N/SS will face McDonell Catholic on Thursday in Athens, Wisconsin for the sectional title and a berth at the state tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

PREP SCOREBOARD

SOFTBALL

WIAA Division 1

Superior 3, D.C. Everest 0

WIAA Division 5

Solon Springs 12, Drummond 2

Section 7AAA

Grand Rapids 8, Hermantown 7

North Branch 7, Grand Rapids 3

Section 7AA

Proctor 5, Rock Ridge 1

Esko 13, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6

Esko 12, Rush City 10

Rock Ridge 16, Esko 3

Section 7A

Moose Lake/Willow River 4, Carlton/Wrenshall 1

Silver Bay 8, South Ridge 7

Cherry 1, Barnum 0

Silver Bay 4, Cherry 2