99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep softball: Proctor’s Maddy Walsh finds ‘a little extra gear’ in win over Rock Ridge

The Rails advanced to their third consecutive section championship game with the win over the Wolverines.

Softball action.
Proctor’s Maddy Walsh (7) delivers a pitch in the second inning of the Rails’ 5-0 loss to Superior in Proctor for the Lake Superior Conference title Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022.
Steve Kuchera / File / Duluth News Tribune
Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Today at 6:38 PM

CLOQUET — Proctor didn’t waste any time in its rematch against Rock Ridge in the Section 7AA winners bracket semifinal Tuesday at Braun Park.

The Rails scored three first-inning runs, and that was all pitcher Maddy Walsh needed in a 5-1 win.

Walsh doubled in the first inning, driving in Sophie Parendo. Annika Burke and Abby Hanson had RBIs in the inning, giving Proctor a much better start than its previous meeting with the Wolverines. The Rails lost to Rock Ridge 8-3 on April 25 and trailed 6-0 before getting on the scoreboard.

“If my memory serves me right, we had seven errors the first time we played,” Proctor coach Bud Joyce said. “We made some changes on defense and moved some people around to compensate for that. Getting off to a fast start certainly helped today, that’s always a positive when you can get on the board early against a really good team like that.”

high school girls play softball
Abby Hanson (23) of Proctor hits the ball against Hermantown at Egerdahl Field on Tuesday, May 2 in Proctor.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Walsh said the early runs were a boost for the team and for her personally as she took the ball in the bottom half of the first inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was huge for us as a team,” Walsh said. “We’re a very big first-inning, momentum kind of team. For us to get a good start, it always is a good feeling as a pitcher going back out there, I have a lot more confidence.”

Walsh allowed just four hits, but even when she did get into trouble with a walk or a hit, she was able to work out of the jam and limit the damage.

“Maddy was around the plate for the most part, which is good,” Joyce said. “She was ahead in most of the counts, maybe a little wobbly there in the middle, but she got ahead and made them swing at some pitches maybe they didn’t want to. She reached back and found a little extra gear in the latter two innings. You could see by her intensity when she got a key strike out that she determined to do that and it worked out pretty well for her today.”

Rock Ridge coach Paula Dundas said the Wolverines made too many errors to expect to defeat a team like Proctor, the defending section champion and fourth-ranked AA team in Minnesota.

“At this point in the season, when you’re playing the number two seed, you can’t afford to make mistakes,” Dundas said. “You can’t afford to have errors, maybe you can give up one, but you can’t give up — I’m not sure how many we had, but it was too many.”

The Wolverines will need to beat Esko in the final game of the day to advance, but Dundas thinks they can clean things up and advance to the Section 7AA championship game Thursday.

“We’ve got to play Wolverine softball because we played a lot of really clean, really good games this year. That’s what we have to do is play our softball — clean, pick it up and throw it across the diamond. I think nerves got the best of us in that first inning.”

Either team that advances out of the late game at Braun Park Tuesday will need to beat a Rails team that is feeling increasingly confident to advance to the state tournament in North Mankato.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think our biggest thing is just carrying what we did today into Thursday,” Walsh said. “We need to carry out momentum to get the sticks rolling right away and let our defense work.”

The Section 7AA championship game will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at Braun Park in Cloquet.

More from Jamey Malcomb

Jamey Malcomb
By Jamey Malcomb
Jamey Malcomb has a been high school sports reporter for the Duluth News Tribune since October 2021. He spent the previous six years covering news and sports for the Lake County News-Chronicle in Two Harbors and the Cloquet Pine Journal. He graduated from the George Washington University in 1999 with a bachelor's degree in history and literature and also holds a master's degree in secondary English education from George Mason University.
What To Read Next
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep report: Hermantown stays alive in 7AAA softball
May 27, 2023 10:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school girls lacrosse
Bulldogs Hockey
Coaching lacrosse an opportunity for Bulldogs' Rogge to empower next generation of female athletes
May 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Captain holds up regional plaque as she celebrates with teammates.
Prep
Prep softball report: Raye’s grand slam lifts Spartans in playoff win
May 25, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Duluth City Hall.jpg
Local
Slate of candidates for Duluth city offices takes shape ahead of primary
May 30, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
DSC_0998.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota becomes 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana
May 30, 2023 04:45 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Two wool bathing suits lie out on a bed. The left one, shorter, is burgundy in color. The right, longer, is dark blue. An issue of "The Ladies Home Journal" is also displayed.
Arts and Entertainment
Glensheen spotlights fashion-forward Congdons in new exhibit
May 30, 2023 10:32 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
cafe focused on game enthusiasts
Arts and Entertainment
Duluth couple opens dream coffee and game shop
May 30, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau