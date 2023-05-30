Prep softball: Proctor’s Maddy Walsh finds ‘a little extra gear’ in win over Rock Ridge

CLOQUET — Proctor didn’t waste any time in its rematch against Rock Ridge in the Section 7AA winners bracket semifinal Tuesday at Braun Park.

The Rails scored three first-inning runs, and that was all pitcher Maddy Walsh needed in a 5-1 win.

Walsh doubled in the first inning, driving in Sophie Parendo. Annika Burke and Abby Hanson had RBIs in the inning, giving Proctor a much better start than its previous meeting with the Wolverines. The Rails lost to Rock Ridge 8-3 on April 25 and trailed 6-0 before getting on the scoreboard.

“If my memory serves me right, we had seven errors the first time we played,” Proctor coach Bud Joyce said. “We made some changes on defense and moved some people around to compensate for that. Getting off to a fast start certainly helped today, that’s always a positive when you can get on the board early against a really good team like that.”

Abby Hanson (23) of Proctor hits the ball against Hermantown at Egerdahl Field on Tuesday, May 2 in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Walsh said the early runs were a boost for the team and for her personally as she took the ball in the bottom half of the first inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was huge for us as a team,” Walsh said. “We’re a very big first-inning, momentum kind of team. For us to get a good start, it always is a good feeling as a pitcher going back out there, I have a lot more confidence.”

Walsh allowed just four hits, but even when she did get into trouble with a walk or a hit, she was able to work out of the jam and limit the damage.

“Maddy was around the plate for the most part, which is good,” Joyce said. “She was ahead in most of the counts, maybe a little wobbly there in the middle, but she got ahead and made them swing at some pitches maybe they didn’t want to. She reached back and found a little extra gear in the latter two innings. You could see by her intensity when she got a key strike out that she determined to do that and it worked out pretty well for her today.”

Rock Ridge coach Paula Dundas said the Wolverines made too many errors to expect to defeat a team like Proctor, the defending section champion and fourth-ranked AA team in Minnesota.

“At this point in the season, when you’re playing the number two seed, you can’t afford to make mistakes,” Dundas said. “You can’t afford to have errors, maybe you can give up one, but you can’t give up — I’m not sure how many we had, but it was too many.”

The Wolverines will need to beat Esko in the final game of the day to advance, but Dundas thinks they can clean things up and advance to the Section 7AA championship game Thursday.

“We’ve got to play Wolverine softball because we played a lot of really clean, really good games this year. That’s what we have to do is play our softball — clean, pick it up and throw it across the diamond. I think nerves got the best of us in that first inning.”

Either team that advances out of the late game at Braun Park Tuesday will need to beat a Rails team that is feeling increasingly confident to advance to the state tournament in North Mankato.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think our biggest thing is just carrying what we did today into Thursday,” Walsh said. “We need to carry out momentum to get the sticks rolling right away and let our defense work.”

The Section 7AA championship game will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday at Braun Park in Cloquet.