Prep softball: Hermantown’s Natalie Vitek stymies Proctor

PROCTOR — Hermantown pitcher Natalie Vitek hadn’t even gotten to the circle against Proctor Tuesday at Egerdahl Field, but the game was already far better than the teams' previous two meetings.

In 2021 and 2022, the Hawks lost by identical 1-0 scores, but on Monday Vitek crossed home plate in the top of the first to break up the Rails’ 14-inning scoreless streak over Hermantown.

Natalie Vitek (3) of Hermantown pitches the ball against Proctor at Egerdahl Field on Tuesday in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We actually haven’t scored a run in two years against them, so it felt amazing,” Vitek said. “I was hitting home plate and I’m like, ‘Oh this feels like I just won the championship.’ That’s what it felt like — it was great.”

Vitek struck out 15 batters over seven innings and Baylee Edwards would rope a double into center field in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three runs and giving Hermantown a 4-0 win.

“Natalie is a gamer and she’s always going to rise to the occasion,” Hawks coach Michelle Sweeney said. “The team knows that, I think she knows that. I think she had 15 strikeouts today — her stuff was working and I’m just really proud of her.”

Maddy Walsh, the 2021 News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year , struck out 10 over seven innings and was sharp, but Proctor couldn’t solve Vitek Tuesday.

Suri Langley (11) of Proctor slides into third base against Jayden Lind (11) of Hermantown at Egerdahl Field on Tuesday in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“Natalie’s a good pitcher — she always has been,” Rails coach Bud Joyce said. “She moves the ball around, changes speeds and that kept us off balance today for the most part.”

After surrendering the initial run, the game settled into a duel between Vitek and Walsh. Both pitchers kept the basepaths largely empty until the sixth inning.

Hermantown put together three consecutive singles before Edwards’ hit gave the Hawks a little breathing room. Edwards was particularly excited about the hit after striking out in her previous at-bat.

“It felt really good,” Edwards said. “I was really mad at myself after the previous at bat and I really just had to get out of that headspace.”

Edwards has come out of the gate really well for Hermantown, according to Sweeney, and has come through at the plate and in the field for the Hawks.

“She’s playing with a lot of confidence and that was a clutch hit,” Sweeney said. “I think she’s seeing the ball really well and she’s doing great for us.”

A new team mascot

Harambe, a gorilla stuffed animal, hangs out in the Hermantown dugout at Egerdahl Field on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

While Hermantown isn’t giving up the Hawks mascot anytime soon, the softball team has found its own unique mascot — Harambe, a large stuffed gorilla that hangs on the dugout fence during games.

Edwards said before the season started, the team had a sleepover at the Hermantown gym and teammate Jayden Lind brought it to the event.

“Jayden brought Harambe as her bed because she didn’t have a blow-up mattress and she didn’t want to sleep on the floor,” Edwards said. “He’s been along for the ride with us ever since.”

In the early part of the season, Harambe spent time in Sweeney’s kitchen and another week in the back of her car while it was in the shop.

“Harambe has had some adventures already this year, but he’s back on the bench with us,” Sweeney said.

While Harambe is something cute for the team to rally around, Vitek said his presence on the bench has become a comfort to her.

“Harambe supports everyone — he’s always got a smile on his face,” Vitek said. “He brings me so much joy and he just fixes my attitude. If I’m ever having a bad inning, anything to make me smile is so amazing and he just makes me feel better. It feels like my whole team is looking at me like ‘You’ve got this.’”

Hermantown (4-1) will host Esko at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Rails’ offense ‘a work in progress’

Abby Hanson (23) of Proctor hits the ball against Hermantown at Egerdahl Field on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

After losing three strong hitters to graduation, Proctor is still having trouble producing runs.

Joyce said 2022 seniors Payton Rodberg, Presley Annala and Bailey Peterson combined for 66 RBIs in the team’s run to the state championship game last year. That leaves a big hole in the lineup, but Joyce thinks they can get it figured out over the next few weeks.

“It’s just been a work in progress for us to find the right pieces of the puzzle and hopefully we’ll get there,” Joyce said. “It was a rivalry game today, but in the grand scheme of things, it is just one game on the schedule. We’ve got to be able to recover and we get a chance to do that tomorrow.”

Proctor (6-2) will play at Duluth Denfeld at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.