Prep softball: Esko turns ‘bleak’ situation into playoff win

CLOQUET — It didn’t look like it was Esko’s day during the Section 7AA tournament Tuesday at Braun Park.

The Eskomos were down 9-0 headed to the top of the seventh inning against Rush City and had managed just two hits all day against starter Grace Folkema.

“Then they put their back-up in and we started hitting her, drawing walks and creating problems,” Esko coach Jeff Emmanuel said. “We were getting more hits and the next thing you know the runs are piling up.”

The Eskomos scored nine in the top of the seventh and three in the ninth to take a 12-10 win and advance in the Section 7AA tournament.

Bailey Plante had a two-RBI double and Clara Swanson had a two-RBI single during the nine-run Esko rally and catcher Lizzie Hartlieb said it was the desire to keep playing that sparked the rally.

“We have four seniors and I think a lot of us were pretty upset about the fact that it could actually be over,” Hartlieb said. “We used that to really push and drive because one of our coaches was like “it’s not over ‘til it’s over.”

Plante, Alayna Peterson and Swanson had two-hit games.

Emmanuel said the only time he had seen a comeback like Tuesday’s was in “slowpitch softball.”

“I can’t recall as a coach ever being in that type of situation,” Emmanuel said. “You never want to give up, but it does look bleak.”

Unfortunately for the Eskomos, they couldn’t keep the magic going into a third game Friday. After topping Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 13-6 and rallying to beat the Tigers, Esko was eliminated by Rock Ridge in a 16-3 loss.

Chance Colbert had a three-hit game for the Wolverines, while Alex Flannigan and Ayla Lokken posted two hits apiece.